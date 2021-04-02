The Mid-American Conference Volleyball Tournament began Friday inside the Stroh, with top overall seed Bowling Green facing off with the fourth-seeded Miami RedHawks in the first semi-final match of the evening.
The nail-biting semi-final tournament match tested the character and determination of players on both sides of the net.
BG was pushed to their limits by the RedHawks for a second time this season before eventually securing their spot in the MAC title game with a five-set victory (25-15, 21-25, 27-25, 25-22, 15-12).
“I’m just proud. I’m really, really proud of our women, our team. Especially our seniors,” said MAC Coach of the Year Danijela Tomic. “I want to enjoy a little bit (of) this win.”
Petra Indrova, a sophomore who is arguably one of the conference’s most all-around complete players, scored a service ace for the Falcons in the first set to make her presence known early. Miami was not be intimidated by the tournament’s top seed.
Miami stretched an early first set lead to 10-5 before Tomic was forced to use her first timeout of the opening set. Miami scored twice following BG’s timeout until a service error stopped the bleeding for the Falcons, who trailed 12-6.
Indrova, a First Team All-MAC selection who is the most-feared outside hitter in the conference, recorded a kill that seemed to ignite the Falcons. Senior Jaqueline Askin, a senior who leads probably the most complete outside hitter group in the MAC, followed up with a kill that cut into Miami’s lead 16-11.
A Miami kill was immediately answered by Askin, but Miami stretched its lead to 19-12 before Tomic called her second and final timeout. BG dropped the first set 25-15.
Miami took a 3-0 lead to begin the second set before a service error gave the Falcons life. BG answered by playing great defense and forcing three consecutive attack errors. The second set remained incredibly close as Askin kept the Falcons scoring.
Katelyn Meyer, a First Team All-MAC selection for the third consecutive season, recorded back-to-back kills which included a laser that Miami had no way to handle. That woke up the BG faithful at the Stroh and gave the Falcons a 9-7 lead in the second set.
Miami kept finding ways to answer, crawling back twice from multiple-point deficits early in the second set to take a 12-11 lead. Sophomore Yelianiz Torres’ service ace gave BG another two-point lead at 14-12 before an Indrova kill sent the Falcons into a media timeout with a 15-12 lead.
After BG scored following the media timeout, Miami called their first timeout of the match.
An Indrova scoring kill gave the Falcons an 18-12 lead. After Miami answered, Indrova smashed another ball over the net for a 19-13 Falcon lead.
Askin’s kill forced Miami’s second and final timeout of the set with the Falcons ahead 20-13. Miami attempted several comebacks, with Tomic using a timeout leading 24-20.
BG, though, was in a groove and the outside hitting firepower was too much for the RedHawks. The Falcons eventually took the second set 25-21, setting up a crucial third set.
Miami scored first for the third time in as many sets, and led 3-0 after a well-contested point. Miami seemed to once again rip momentum from the regular season conference champion Falcons before Tomic called the first timeout of the set trailing 4-0.
Indrova smashed her first kill of the third set to give the Falcons their first point. Katie Kidwell, a senior who is closing in on the all-time block assists record, paired with Askin to block Miami’s attack and close the early gap to 5-3.
Indrova’s kill to cut Miami’s third-set lead to 11-8, after an incredible back and forth, sparked the Falcons to score twice more before Miami called their first timeout of the set. The Falcons scored four straight points in the leadup to a timeout by Miami, who trailed 11-10.
Askin really began to heat up, scoring four kills in a row, tying the set 13-13 and 14-14. Meyer’s kill gave BG its first lead of the set 17-16, but Miami answered to regain the lead 18-17. Tomic used BG’s second and final timeout of the set trailing 19-17.
“She was just unbelievable,” Tomic said of Askin. “I love her mentality. This is what you expect of your seniors.”
Askin remained in the zone, delivering another kill after another Miami answer, giving the Falcons the lead once more 23-22 before Miami called its second and final timeout of the set. Meyer was jubilant following her kill that gave BG a 24-23 lead after Miami’s answer.
Miami evened the third set 24-24 and 25-25. Meyer’s clutch kill pushed the Falcons ahead 26-25, and Torres’ service ace gave BG the third set 27-25 and a 2-1 match lead.
The third set proved to be the difference initially, as BG rode their new-found momentum to take an early lead in the fourth set for the first time. Miami called its first timeout of the fourth set trailing the Falcons 9-5.
Having their backs up against the wall for second time this season versus Miami, the Falcons proved yet again to have the heart of champions. The Falcons needed all five sets to defeat Miami in their previous meeting. The Falcons trailed 2-0 after the first two sets before completing the comeback victory.
Miami charged back to tie the fourth set 11-11 and again at 12-12. After a Miami service error, Kidwell and Indrova scored back-to-back kills to push the Falcons back in front 15-12. Miami battled back to again tie the fourth set 16-16 despite trailing most of set against the heavily-favored Falcons.
Miami took its first lead of the fourth set at 19-18 following back-to-back kills, forcing Tomic to use her first timeout of the set.
The Falcons’ response was swift, with a kill from Meyer that tied the set 19-19. After Miami’s response, sophomore Madelynn Luebcke’s kill, followed by her block alongside Meyer, tied it for the Falcons before giving them the lead 21-20. Miami called their second and final timeout of the set with their season hanging in the balance.
Again, Miami responded. BG called its second and final timeout of the set once Miami tied the set 22-22. But Miami registered three straight kills and took the fourth set 25-22.
A fifth set loomed.
Miami registered a kill to give them a 3-2 advantage early in the final set. BG responded by taking a 4-3 lead after a Meyer kill. Miami again regained the lead 6-5. Meyer tied it for BG at 6-6 with another kill. A net violation gave Bowling Green an 8-7 lead headed into a media timeout.
Askin’s kill following the timeout gave BG a 9-7 advantage in the final set. Indrova’s kill made it 10-8 in favor of the Falcons. Askin’s hammer of a kill gave Bowling Green an 11-9 lead and sparked a Miami timeout. Indrova recorded back-to-back service aces to give Bowling Green a 13-9 lead in the final set.
“I didn’t want to have regrets, because this is my senior year,” Askin said. “I just wanted to kind of go for it, take more risks than maybe I normally would.”
Askin’s gamble paid off. She gave the Falcons a crucial kill and a 14-10 lead in the final set. Miami forced Tomic to use her first timeout of the final set after cutting BG’s lead to 14-12. BG took the final set on a Meyer kill, 15-12.
Hanna Laube, a junior who was the co-recipient of the MAC Setter of the Year and a Second Team All-MAC selection, finished with 49 assists. Meyer finished with a match-high 19 kills, with Askin and Indrova adding 17 and 13 kills, respectively. Junior Julie Walz had 22 digs.
The Falcons, who have claimed at least a share of the regular season conference championship in three of the past four seasons, have not won the Mid-American Conference tournament since 2012.
BG is also looking for their first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2012 with a win in the championship game tomorrow Saturday at 5 p.m.
The Falcons will take on the winner of the other semi-final matchup between the two-seeded Western Michigan and the third-seeded Ohio University.