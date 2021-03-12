Bowling Green volleyball remains undefeated after beating Eastern Michigan in three sets both Friday and Thursday.
The Falcons won Friday, 25-14, 25-20 and 25-16.
In the first set it was tied at 13 and BG then scored 12 straight points to help win the set. Katelyn Meyer, an Eastwood graduate, had eight kills in the first set.
There were six ties in the second set, before the Falcons pulled away to secure the victory.
In the third set, the Falcons never trailed on the way to the victory.
BG’s Julia Walz, a junior, had 20 digs and passed over the 1,000 mark in digs for her career.
Petra Indrova had a double-double for the Falcons with 14 kills and 11 digs. Hanna Laube had 42 assists in the match and Meyer finished with 17 kills. Kadie Kidwell chipped in with nine kills.
As a team, the Falcons had 53 kills, 59 digs and 47 assists.
Thursday’s win was also three sets, 25-20, 25-13 and 25-17. In the second set the Falcons grabbed a 7-1 lead and never looked back.
“I’m very pleased with today’s performance. Overall, it was a complete game. We talked this week in preparation for this, that we wanted more consistency. We wanted to focus again,” BG head coach Danijela Tomic said about Thursday’s victory. “I felt like we took our eyes a little bit off of our standards, some of the benchmarks that we set for ourselves.
“We did much better today. So I’m very, very happy how our team responded and the preparation that we had this week.”
BG had 44 kills with Indrova leading the way with 15 kills, after having only one kill in the first set. Jacqueline Askin had 10 kills and Kidwell added nine.
Laube led the way with 38 of the 41 assists and Walz had 15 of BG’s 47 digs.
“So we are actually adding some additions or pieces to our offense because we are doing those that we’ve been practicing well enough that we can add a few more pieces with some of the plays that we are running,” Tomic said. “So I think, again, we are getting better. And that’s that’s always our goal. You know, excellence is our core value and the definition is one percent better. And that’s something that we try to accomplish every day.”
Next up for the Falcons are three matches in five days starting at Toledo on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Then Bowling Green hosts Akron on Friday at 6 p.m. and March 20 at 5 p.m.