The Bowling Green women’s volleyball team celebrated Senior Day and honored their four graduating student-athletes by beating Akron in four sets (25-17. 25-18, 25-19, 25-15).
Bowling Green defeated the Zips for a second consecutive night inside the Stroh Center to remain perfect on the season, improving their unblemished mark to 18-0 (18-0). The win clinched an outright MAC Championship for the Falcons.
Kerstie Shaw, Katie Kidwell, Jacqueline Askin and Tayler Haberland were all honored postgame for their careers and contributions to the BGSU volleyball program.
“Their leadership this year is invaluable,” Bowling Green head coach Danijela Tomic said. “I’m forever grateful and I love all four of them. If I had daughters, I wish that my daughters were like them.”
Akron scored first in the opening set for the fifth time in six sets dating back to last night’s contest, and led multiple times during the first set, including 15-13 and 16-15.
However, strong overall play and back-to-back clutch kills from Junior Katelyn Meyer proved too much for the Zips in the opening set. Bowling Green would eventually take the first set 25-17.
Akron would again score the first point of the second set, marking the sixth occasion in seven sets that Akron took the initial point. Akron remained in control for much of the second set, leading 12-6 before Bowling Green called it’s first timeout of the match.
Sophomore Petra Indrova recorded a kill to cut the lead to 14-9, but Akron was able to maintain a sizeable lead for much of the set. Akron led 18-11 when Bowling Green used it’s second and final timeout of the set.
Kills from Meyer and Kidwell gave Bowling Green four straight points and cut Akron’s lead to 18-15, forcing Akron to call it’s first timeout of the set. Bowling Green would get as close as 19-17, but Akron ultimately responded following their timeout and pulled away to capture the second set 25-18.
Bowling Green was finally able to take an early lead in the third set and made the most of it. Bowling Green led 2-0 and 4-1, early leads they had not experienced during their previous sets with Akron the past two games. Akron was forced to call their first timeout of the set after falling behind 7-3.
Bowling Green rattled off three more points before Akron could respond, making it 10-4 in favor of the Falcons. Indrova’s kill to extend the Falcons lead to 12-4 caused Akron to use it’s second and final timeout of the set.
Askin’s kill pushed Bowling Green’s lead to 17-8 in the third set. Akron found a way to close the gap despite no timeouts, but the Falcons were simply too much. The Falcons would eventually take the third set 25-19.
Bowling Green scored first again in the fourth set, proving a shift in momentum that would propel the Falcons to eventual victory. Although Akron would keep the fourth and final set close, the Falcons remained in control and in the lead for a vast majority of the set.
Akron called its first timeout out fourth set with the Falcons leading 6-3 and their second and final timeout of the set trailing the Falcons 16-13. Bowling Green would win the fourth and decisive set 25-15, the largest set win of the two-game series.
Freshman Jaden Walz, making just her second career start, helped set the tone with game-highs 38 assists and 30 digs. She and Haberland also contributed two service aces. Kidwell finished with game-highs of 13 kills and eight blocks. Indrova had a game-high 14.5 points.
“It just shows that this team is special,” Tomic said. “Our team is just unbelievable and it’s such a joy to coach them.
“In this environment, this year, if something optimizes BG warriors, it’s this team. I’m just grateful and thankful to be their coach.”
The Falcons will host rival Toledo Tuesday at 6 p.m. in their quest to remain perfect.