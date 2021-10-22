The Bowling Green State University volleyball team notched their 11th consecutive victory and 10th MAC triumph with a victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles Friday at home. The Falcons were impressive offensively, serving a season-best 13 aces and recording a .321 attack percentage.
The opening set was competitive, as the teams remained within two points of each other until an Eastern Michigan kill gave the Eagles a 15-12 advantage at the media timeout. EMU maintained the lead for the rest of the set, closing on a 3-0 run to take the opening frame.
The Falcons rebounded immediately in the second set, taking a 9-3 lead before an EMU timeout. The Eagles chipped away at the deficit, with a pair of kills making it 16-12 in favor of BGSU. Kerstie Shaw entered the game for the Orange and Brown and served back-to-back aces, leading to another timeout from the Eagles. This started a 7-2 run for the Falcons, closing the set on a Petra Indrova kill.
Bowling Green jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third set, but Eastern Michigan remained close. Katelyn Meyer’s kill sparked a 5-0 Falcon run, with Meyer playing a role in nearly every point. The senior registered three kills and combined for a block with Nikolija Katanic. Eastern Michigan took a timeout and responded with a kill, but Bowling Green answered with another Meyer kill. The teams traded service errors before the Falcons closed on an 8-1 run. Six of these points came on kills, with Kat Mandly and Indrova combining for five.
The Falcons gradually built a lead to begin the fourth set, leading 15-8 at the media timeout. BGSU carried their momentum through the break, going on a 6-1 run to force an EMU timeout. The Eagles would make a pair of 3-0 runs before Katelyn Meyer clinched the set and match with her 14th kill.
The Falcons and Eagles play the second match of their series Saturday night. First serve is slated for 5 p.m. in the Stroh Center.