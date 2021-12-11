BGSU hockey won in a dog fight against the Ferris State Bulldogs, 2-1. The Falcons will end the weekend splitting the series at home.
Like last night, BGSU was down heading into the third period.
Head coach Ty Eigner said he changed up the lines to get some spark going for the team.
“We didn’t have a lot going, we had some stretches and opportunities. There wasn’t a lot of power plays that game, it was just a bunch of 5-on-5,” Eigner said.
BG senior Nathan Burke scored the first goal to tie the game up. Then, freshman Austen Swankler got his one timer past goaltender Logan Stein for the eventual game-winning goal.
Swankler had a 4 point weekend. Between the two games, he had one goal and three assists. That is good enough for the team lead this weekend.
The team’s chemistry helped make changing the lines easy and effective.
“We have that chemistry where anybody can play with anyone. We’re always there to support each other,” Swankler said.
The lead was protected by freshman goaltender Christian Stoever. With Ferris State pulling their goalie and having the extra skater, the Bulldogs were sending shot after shot at Stoever.
At one point, Stoever lost his stick and had to defend without it. Shortly after, BGSU forced a face-off and Stoever got his stick back.
“I was thinking, ‘Oh gosh, here we go’,” Eigner said.
Stoever only allowed one goal this series. He was called in to replace junior Zack Rose yesterday after Rose gave up five goals.
In this game alone, Stoever faced 42 shots. BGSU only had 29 shots on goal today.
The freshman stepped up huge this weekend for the team.
“Being an older guy and seeing the young guys go like that is pretty inspirational,” Burke said.
Special teams did not play a big factor tonight. Ferris State did score on a 4-on-4 situation, but the extra man was not an advantage tonight.
Both teams went 0 for 2 on their power play.
The team was able to get the win without their senior captain Alex Barber. He was hurt in yesterday’s game and was not fit to go today.
Eigner said he should know tomorrow if Barber will be good to go for their upcoming series against Ohio State.
“He’s from Columbus, I know he’ll do everything he can to be ready to go on Thursday,” Eigner said.
On the bright side, sophomore Chrystopher Collin returned for BGSU after missing the last three games.
The series against OSU will be a home and home series. The Falcons will travel to Columbus on Thursday for the first game of the series. Then, they will host the Buckeyes Friday for the next game.