The Bowling Green and women’s track and field teams had nine Falcons named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s All-Academic Team. The nine is the most in the Mid-American Conference.
Chasatea Brown (Westerville, individualized studies), Kaila Butler (Port Coquitlam, B.C., curriculum and teaching), Ryen Draper (Canton, Michigan, human development and family studies), Trinity Fowler (Northwood, sport management), Zaresha Neal (Findlay, supply chain management), Kailee Perry (West Liberty, Kentucky, exercise science), Brianna Richard (Cincinnati, exercise science), Katerina Shuble (LaPorte, Indiana, architecture and environmental design) and Ebonie Whitted (Chesapeake, Virginia, exercise science) were honorees from the women’s team.
Additionally, the Bowling Green women’s teams were recognized as USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honorees.
To qualify for the USTFCCCA Track and Field All-Academic Team, a student-athlete must have compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and met athletic standard. For the outdoor season, a student-athlete have participated in any round of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships (the Preliminary Championship Competition and/or the Final Championship Competition) or for the multi-events, must have finished the season ranked in the top 48 in the East or top 48 in the West for the most recent outdoor season, certifiable by their place on the NCAA Division I descending order lists on TFRRS for Outdoor Track and Field.
For a team to qualify, a squad must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 during the most recent grading period.