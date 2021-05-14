Bowling Green State University is teaming up with the Toledo Mud Hens and other community partners today today for a pop-up vaccination clinic.
The two-hour clinic, held in in conjunction with the Wood County Health Department, Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and the University of Toledo, runs from 5 to 7 p.m. outside the home plate entrance at Fifth Third Field in downtown Toledo.
Participants will receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. No appointment is necessary.
After the clinic, the BGSU Falcons and UT Rockets will take to the ballpark's diamond for a game. Tickets are still available and can be purchased on the Mud Hens website.