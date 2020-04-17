The Bowling Green State University men's basketball program and head coach Michael Huger have announced that the Falcons will play at West Virginia University during the upcoming 2020-21 season. The game will take place in Morgantown, West Virginia inside of WVU Coliseum on Nov. 20.
"As our program has progressed, we have increased the level of competition we've scheduled," said head coach Michael Huger. "Playing programs like St. John's, VCU, LSU, Cincinnati, Western Kentucky and Nevada have all been great measuring sticks for our team. For the upcoming season, we will continue to do the same. One of our marquee non-conference matchups will be at West Virginia University. The Mountaineers are traditionally one of the toughest teams in the country and will return a strong nucleus of players.
"Facing off against a top-25 team will be a great early-season test for our squad. While every game is important, games against top-25 programs help expand and grow the national brand of Bowling Green basketball."
In projections for the 2020-21 season, the Mountaineers appear to be a unanimous lock to open the season ranked. WVU is inside the top-25 in offseason-prediction articles published by ESPN (24), Sports Illustrated (22), NBC Sports (17), USA TODAY (17) and CBS Sports (14).
Bowling Green's 2020-21 roster will return 10 players from a 2019-20 team that went 21-10. As a program, the Falcons have won 21-plus games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1947-49. BGSU's 2020-21 team will be led by a trio of accomplished seniors in Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden and Trey Diggs. A total of 10 student-athletes return to the fold for the Orange and Brown for the upcoming season.