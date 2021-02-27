PERRYSBURG — The Bowling Green State University tennis program earned its third win of the season on Friday with a 6-1 victory over Indiana Tech.
The Falcons began the day by sweeping the doubles courts before picking up five of six wins in singles as well.
The win keeps Bowling Green undefeated at home while they move to 3-2 on the season. Individual accolades saw both Marharita-Sophia Tavpash and Ayumi Sasaki move up all-time lists while Hannah Neuman claimed her first doubles victory of her collegiate career with partner Laura Silveira.
SINGLES
1 - Tavpash (BGSU) def. Vero Jimenez (Ind. Tech) 6-1, 6-2
2 - Yulia Kapitanova (BGSU) def. Abigail Simms (Ind. Tech), 6-1, 6-3
3 - Sasaki (BGSU) def. Martina Borges (Ind. Tech), 6-1, 6-1
4 - Selina Karg (BGSU) def. Marianna Murcia (Ind. Tech), 6-2, 6-0
5 - Marta Bettinelli (BGSU) def. Thaina Carvalho (Ind. Tech), 6-1, 6-1
6 - Ana Gomez (Ind. Tech) def. Florencia Fuentes (BGSU), 2-6, 7-5,10-8
DOUBLES
1 - Tavpash/Kapitanova (BGSU) def. Hrnjak/Simms (Ind. Tech), 6-3
2 - Sasaki/Karg (BGSU) def. Jimenez/Murcia (Ind. Tech), 6-1
3 - Silveira/Neuman (BGSU) def. Carvalho/Fabbri (Ind. Tech), 6-4
With the doubles win,Tavpash tied her former doubles partner, Paula Comella, for sixth all-time in career doubles wins with 79. In singles, Tavpash moved up the all-time list there as well with her 58th win. Moving past Jenny Cheung, Tavpash now has sole possession of 25th all-time.
Also picking up a doubles win, Sasaki tallied the 50th of her BG career and is now tied for 30th on the all-time list with Heidi Romer. Sasaki also claimed a singles win that moved her into a tie with Devon Bissinger for 27th on the all-time career singles wins list with 56. The pair of wins also put Sasaki in a tie on the career combined wins list, now with 106 and tied with Jenn Nussbaum for 28th all-time.