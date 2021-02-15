The Bowling Green tennis program came away with the first win of the season after topping Bellarmine 7-0 on Saturday in the team’s home opener.
The Falcons saw a win on each court and didn’t lose a set over the course of the day. Freshman Hannah Neuman picked up her first collegiate singles win while Selina Karg did the same in doubles. The win moves the Falcons to 1-1 in the season.
Beginning the match with doubles play, the Falcons quickly picked up the first point of the match. With BGSU taking the No. 3 doubles by forfeit, they only needed one more doubles win to secure the point. The Falcons were able to capture victories at both No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to secure the 1-0 early advantage.
In singles play, the Falcons picked up a point before play began with No. 6 singles being a forfeit by Bellarmine.
As for individual singles play, all five Falcons on the court picked up wins in consecutive sets, including Neuman with her first collegiate win at No. 4 singles.
The doubles win at No. 2 was the first of Selina Karg’s collegiate career.
Picking up a doubles win, Marharita-Sophia Tavpash tallied her 132nd career victory overall with the Falcons, moving her up to a tie for 15th all-time with Katie Grubb (2010-13).
With a singles win, Ayumia Sasaki now has 101 combined wins over her career with Bowling Green, needing just three more to crack the Top 30 all-time.
They Falcons have a match on the road against Xavier on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.