KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Bowling Green Falcon tennis team played at Western Michigan on Sunday for the team’s second Mid-American Conference match of the season.
WMU posted a 4-3 win. The three points for the Falcons all came in singles play. Ayumi Sasaki, Selina Karg and Marta Bettinelli won.
BG is now 1-1 in MAC play and 5-3 overall on the season.
On Friday, the Falcons posted a 6-1 win in DeKalb, Illinois, against Northern Illinois.
Bowling Green was able to claim the doubles point on the day before winning five of the six singles courts to post the victory.
The Falcons singles winners were: Marharita-Sophie Tavpash, Ioanna Tsadari, Sasaki, Karg and Bettinelli. The doubles winners were: Sasaki/Tsadari and Bettinelli/Karg.
The Falcons play Friday, hosting Buffalo before playing at Toledo on Sunday.