SANDUSKY, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University team of Jamesen Simion of Saline, Michigan, and Cameron Wilt of Alvada, Ohio, won the Abu Garcia College Fishing presented by YETI at Lake Erie event with a five-bass limit weighing 16 pounds, 1 ounce.
The victory earned the Bowling Green bass club $2,000 and qualified them to compete in the 2021 College Fishing National Championship.
The Falcons duo won by a thin 2-ounce margin over the second-place team of Blake Johnson and Zachary Graham from Adrian College, who weighed in five bass totaling 15 pounds, 15 ounces. The tournament launched from the Shelby Street Boat Launch.
The BGSU team and nine others advance to the 2021 College Fishing National Championship.
Complete results for the entire field can be found at FLWFishing.com.
The Abu Garcia College Fishing was the second of three regular-season qualifying tournaments for Northern Conference anglers.
The next events for College Fishing anglers will be on Aug. 21 – the Abu Garcia College Fishing presented by YETI at the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and the Abu Garcia College Fishing presented by YETI at the California Delta in Oakley, California.
Abu Garcia College Fishing presented by YETI teams compete in regular-season qualifying tournaments in one of five conferences – Central, Northern, Southern, Southeastern and Western. The top 10 teams from each division’s three regular-season tournaments and the top 20 teams from the annual Abu Garcia College Fishing Open advance to the following year’s Abu Garcia College Fishing presented by YETI National Championship.
