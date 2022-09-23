The Bowling Green women’s swim and dive team’s team will begin the season on the road in Akron at the Zippy Classic on Oct. 7-8.
The Falcons then return home to the Cooper Pool for three straight meets against Butler University (Oct. 28), MAC rival Ball State (Oct. 29), and then against Marshall (Nov. 4) for the last home meet of the fall season.
Nov. 5 brings a trip to I-75 rival Toledo for a tri-meet with Marshall and Toledo. Last year the Falcons swam to a victory on Senior Day in the Cooper Pool against the rival Rockets.
A few weeks later the Falcons completed a season sweep of Toledo in the Glass City. The Falcons were led by swimmer Taylor Harris, who swam to a first-place finish and a second-place finish in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke events across the two meets.
The first half of the season then concludes with a trip to in-state MAC foe Miami University for the Miami Invite (Dec. 1-3).
For the second straight season the winter half of the BGSU divers starts at the Buffalo Diving Invite (Jan. 13-14).
Last year the Falcons snagged five of twelve spots in the one-meter dive led by Julia Januszewska with a score of 245.15.
Day two brought another strong performance led by divers Grace Ellis (248.35, sixth place) and Sarah Butt (229.05, 10th place) in the three-meter dive.
The swimmers then return to Cooper Pool against Akron on Jan. 14 for the only home meet of the winter.
The next weekend then sends the Falcons north to take on Oakland University on Jan. 20 before heading to Buffalo the next weekend on the 28th.
The Falcons close out their regular season in a familiar place with the Miami Last Chance Meet in Oxford, Ohio (Feb. 10-11).
This will be the Falcons last meet before MAC championships where they will return to Oxford for four more days. MAC Championships begin on Feb. 22-25.
The Falcons are returning multiple point getters from MAC Championships at the Cooper Pool from a season ago. Divers Rayah Blood and Ellis, who respectively finished fourth in the three-meter dive and seventh in the one-meter dive return and look to improve on strong finishes to the 2021-22 season.
BGSU swimmers Ava Vial (fourth, 400 intermediate medley), Harris (seventh, 100 breaststroke), and Fabiana D’Ambrogio (eighth, 200 butterfly) all look to add more times to the Falcon record books in their respective events after a strong showing at MAC championships last season.
March brings the end of Falcons’ season with the National Invite Championships in Elkhart, Indiana taking place on March 9-11. Then the NCAA diving zones occurring on March 9-11 as well.
Finally, the NCAA National Championships will take place at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville the following week from the 15th through the 18th.