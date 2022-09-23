The Bowling Green women’s swim and dive team’s team will begin the season on the road in Akron at the Zippy Classic on Oct. 7-8.

The Falcons then return home to the Cooper Pool for three straight meets against Butler University (Oct. 28), MAC rival Ball State (Oct. 29), and then against Marshall (Nov. 4) for the last home meet of the fall season.

0
0
0
0
0