Bowling Green junior Daisy Platts has qualified for the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships to be held at Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, March 17-20.
Platts is the only student-athlete from the Mid-American Conference to qualify in two events, doing so in both the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke.
The school record holder in both events, Platts is the defending MAC champion in both as well. She has had an exceptional junior campaign and becomes the first swimmer from BGSU to qualify since Daniela Carrillo in 2016.
Platts has been unbeaten in the 100 backstroke this year and has won all but one meet in the 200 backstroke, in which she finished second.
Most recently, Platts broke her own school record in the prelims of the 200 backstroke at 1:54.35 at Eastern Michigan’s Last Chance meet. She finished second in the finals. Platts won the 100 backstroke at the meet.
Platts is seeded No. 36 of 41 selections in the 200 backstroke and No. 37 of 41 selections in the 100 backstroke. She is the only MAC qualifier in either event.
The 100 backstroke takes place March 19, beginning with prelims at 10 a.m. The 200 backstroke is the next day, also with a 10:00 am prelim session. Finals for both events will be at 6 p.m. the same day as prelims.