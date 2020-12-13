Bowling Green State University hockey completed the weekend sweep over Ferris State on Saturday night with a 6-2 victory.
The non-conference sweep moves the Falcons to 6-1 on the season, the best start for the Orange and Brown since the 1994-95 season. Offensively, Cameron Wright led the way with two goals while Brandon Kruse tallied three assists in the contest. In net, Eric Dop picks up his fourth win of the season to remain perfect between the pipes at 4-0-0.
Bowling Green, which is ranked No. 16, now turns its attention to this weekend’s series against Quinnipiac, who is currently ranked No. 11 in the country according to the United States College Hockey Online poll. Games are set for Friday and Saturday with first game starting at 7 p.m. and the second scheduled for 4 p.m.
The Falcons will back at the Slater Family Ice Arena on Dec. 29 to host Robert Morris as the second portion of the home-and-home series and is set for a 3:07 p.m. puck drop.
Picking up where he left off the night before, Max Johnson tipped the puck into the net for the first score of the game in the first period. Max Coyle and Kruse logged the assists on the goal.
In the second period, the Falcons added a score from Alex Barber, his second of the weekend, to extend the lead to 2-0 with an assist from Taylor Schneider, his sixth of the season.
BGSU added another score in the second, this time off the stick of Wright on a three-on-two rush. Kruse and Johnson logged assists on the score.
Ferris State then answered with a goal from Ethan Stewart and an assist from Jason Brancheau.
In the third period, the Falcons got back on the board with Wright’s second goal of the night, again being assisted by Kruse on the score. Just over 20 seconds later, Ferris State answered with a goal from Mitch Deelstra and an assist from Connor Fedorek.
The Falcons wasted little time before adding another score less than two minutes later, seeing Connor Ford net a score unassisted.
To cap off the scoring for the night, Seth Fyten tallied his second goal of the weekend with an assist from fellow freshman Ethan Scardina, who assisted his goal in the first game as well.
“We were really excited to get a sweep. We know how difficult it is to win in college hockey, especially to do it in back-to-back nights,” said Coach Ty Eigner. “We played well in the first and had hoped to continue that into the second, but we got a little sloppy and got away from what we had been doing. Luckily, we came back in the third and finished the game the right way. All-in-all, it was an opportunity for a home-and-home series and we were able to get the sweep, which was great for us.”
The two points for Johnson moves his career point total to 106, placing him in a tie for 60th all-time in the record book with Bruce Newton and Sean Pronger and his multiple-point effort was his third of the season and the 27th of his career.
Assisting on Johnson’s goal and both of Wright’s goals, Kruse is now up to 116 career points, giving him sole possession of 56th all-time. The assists also put Kruse at 87 in his career, needing just 13 more to become the program’s 21st player to reach 100 career assists. The last to reach the mark was Kelly Perrault who ended the 1997 season with 103 career assists.
Kruse also registered his second multiple-assist game of the year and his third multiple-point game. For his career, it marks the 17th time for assists and 29th time for points.
Also assisting on Johnson’s score, Max Coyle registered his first point as a Falcon after transferring to BGSU this year from Alabama Huntsville where he totaled four assists as a freshman in 2019.
With two scores on the night, Wright tallied his first multiple-goal game of the year and the third of his career. With the scores, Wright is now up to nine points on the season, leading the team
Registering 25 saves on the night, Dop set a new season-high for the stat while picking up his fourth win of the season, improving to 4-0-0 so far in the 2020-21 campaign.