Over the weekend on social media there were comments that several Bowling Green State University football players have been suspended for violations of team rules.
On Monday at his weekly press conference Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler did not mention any names of the suspended players.
“Whenever I got into this business, it’s to try to help young men and to make guys better,” Loeffler said. “To be quite honest with you, we have got high standards and expectations here and all that.
“The things that were leaked out to the media, I don’t think they should of, to be honest with you,” he continued. “It’s my obligation to try to help those guys and help people within our program and make them better.
“It’s just not right to use 18-to-22 year old kids (names) publicly about things that we are trying to help them.”
To replace the suspended players, Loeffler said “it’s just like anything else — it’s the next man up. It’s no different than anything in regards to injuries. We are a team, and we’ve got to find the ability to have the next man step up and do his job and help our team.”
On Friday, the Falcons will hit the road for an overnight stay before Saturday’s game in Athens against Ohio University.
The team will have the full allotment of players for the game.