Bowling Green State University softball coach Sarah Willis has announced the addition of three NCAA Division-I transfers to the program. Ally Bezjak, Bre Cooper and Kiara Hurley will join the Falcons for the 2021-22 academic year.
Bezjak, a first baseman, played three years at Saint Francis University and helped the Red Flash capture the Northeast Conference title in both 2019 and ‘21.
Cooper, a utility player, comes from USC Upstate, where she was named the Big South Conference Freshman of the Year in 2021. She made the bulk of her 2021 starts in left field.
Hurley, a pitcher, was a two-time All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference First-Team selection at North Carolina Central University.
Both Cooper (Massillon) and Hurley (Maumee) are Ohio natives.