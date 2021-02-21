ROCK HILL, S.C. – The Bowling Green softball team played five games over the weekend in Winthrop Kickoff Tournament in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
The Falcons went 2-3 in the tournament and are now 5-4 overall.
Sunday
Payton Gottshall improved to 5-1, allowing three hits in the Falcons 1-0 win over Radford.
Gottshall faced 24 batters, striking out 14 while throwing 76 of her 101 pitches for strikes. She now has 84 strike outs in 43 1/3 innings pitched.
Nikki Sorgi’s two-out single scored pinch-runner Peyton Dolejs in the fifth inning for the only run of the game.
Saturday
Stony Brook University scored two runs in the seventh inning Saturday afternoon to defeat the Falcons, 2-0 in Saturday’s first game.
BG’s Gottshall and SBU starter Dawn Bodrug were in a pitchers’ duel in the opener. Both pitchers struck out 13 in the scoreless game until the seventh inning. Stony Brook is picked to win the America East Conference in 2021.
In the second game, Furman University was ahead from the start in a 10-3 win. Both teams had eight hits, but the Paladins scored seven times over the first three innings basically putting the game away.
For the Falcons, Greta L’Esperance had a hit in each game, while both Madi McCoy and Logan Everett had two hits vs. Furman.
Friday
The Falcons split their double-header with Winthrop, winning the opener 2-0 in eight innings and losing 10-1 in a game called after five innings.
In the opener, Gottshall pitched a complete-game two-hit shutout, and the Falcons scored a pair of eighth-inning runs to break a scoreless tie in a 2-0 win over host Winthrop. Gottshall struck out 16 batters in Friday’s first game,
L’Esperance was 4-for-4 in the opening game, including three doubles, for the first four-hit game of career. She singled to begin the eighth inning and came around to score what proved to be the winning run on a double by McCoy.
McCoy scored BG’s second run on a pitch-hit single by Reagan Williamson.
In the second game, Harlie Vannatter took the loss for the Falcons and Sorgi drove in BG’s only run.
Next up for the Falcons is four games in the WKU Hilltopper Classic in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Saturday and Sunday.