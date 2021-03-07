HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Payton Gottshall fired a complete-game three-hitter for the Bowling Green softball team on Saturday.
But her counterpart, Saint Francis University’s Grace Vesco, threw a no-hitter as the Red Flash downed the Falcons, 1-0.
The game was BG’s final contest at the Thundering Herd Round Robin.
The teams were scoreless until the sixth, when SFU’s Lexi Hernandez singled to score Lindsay Ward.
BG’s Madi McCoy got as far as third base in the sixth, after walking and advancing on a wild pitch and a groundout. A strikeout ended that threat.
Sophie Weber reached base twice for the Falcons, drawing a pair of walks.
Gottshall struck out 11 and walked one.
On Friday, the Falcons split a pair of game,s, beating Valparaiso 6-1 in the opener and losing 7-6 to host Marshall.
Gottshall pitched another strong game in the opener, allowing one hit while striking out 14 and not walking a batter. The lone hit was a home run by Ryan Milkowski in the sixth inning.
For the Falcons, McCoy and Evelyn Loyola each had three hits – with McCoy’s including a homer and a triple – and combined to drive in five of BG’s six runs.
In the nightcap, Marshall held off a late BG comeback bid to escape with a 7-6 victory.
Sammy Dees and Maycee Godbolt homered for the Falcons. Godbolt’s hit was a pinch-hit two-run shot in the seventh inning. The Falcons got the tying run as far as second base before the Herd was able to get the final out.
The Falcons, 7-7, have added a doubleheader at Dayton. BG will face the Flyers on Wednesday. First pitch of game one is at 3 p.m.