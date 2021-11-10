The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team will make its fourth consecutive trip to the NCAA Division I Tournament, facing the University of Michigan at U-M Soccer Stadium in Ann Arbor on Friday at 6 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased online at MGoBlue.com/tickets, by phone (734-764-0247 or 866-296-6849) or in person at the U-M Ticket Office (1000 S. State St.).
This is BGSU’s sixth NCAA Championships appearance. The Falcons made trips to the national tournament in 2004 and ‘05, prior to the program’s current four-year run.
BGSU won both the Mid-American Conference regular season and tournament titles, and the Falcons are 11-6-3 on the season. BG went 8-2-1 in league regular-season play, capturing the conference regular-season crown and earning the right to host the MAC Tournament.
The Falcons picked up a pair of shutout wins in league tourney play, with a 1-0 win over Buffalo on Nov. 4 and a 3-0 triumph vs. Kent State on Sunday.
Michigan, 15-3-3 overall, earned a number-two seed in their region (a top-eight seed overall) after winning the Big Ten Tournament title for the first time since 1999.
The Wolverines own a 4-0-0 lead in the all-time series, including a 2-1 victory earlier this season.
BGSU and U-M met in August 2014 and in September 2019 in Ann Arbor as well, with the Wolverines posting 2-0 wins in each case.