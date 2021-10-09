The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team put together a complete performance on Saturday, dispatching Georgia Southern University, 4-0. The Mid-American Conference match was held at Cochrane Stadium.
On senior night, the Falcons (9-2-1, 2-0-0 MAC) scored twice in each half, with blasts by Joey Akpunonu and Alberto Anaya staking BGSU to a 2-0 lead at the break.
Nathan Masters scored just 25 seconds into the second half, and if there was any lingering doubt about the outcome, a Kale Nichols goal midway through the half effectively sealed the deal.
The Falcons, who are ranked 23rd in the nation in this week’s College Soccer News poll, did not allow a shot on goal. BGSU had a 14-3 advantage over the Eagles (4-7-0, 0-2-0 MAC), a first-year MAC affiliate member for men’s soccer, and the Falcons enjoyed a 9-0 lead in shots on goal.