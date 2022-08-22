Jimmie Walker.

Jimmie Walker.

Bowling Green State University women’s soccer coach Jimmy Walker has signed a multi-year contract extension. Walker’s contract has been extended two years, and now runs through the end of the 2025 season.

“We are excited to extend Coach Walker through the 2025 season,” said Director of Athletics and Recreation Bob Moosbrugger. “Under his leadership, our women’s soccer program continues to develop champions on the pitch and, more importantly, in the classroom.”

0
0
0
0
0