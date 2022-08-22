Bowling Green State University women’s soccer coach Jimmy Walker has signed a multi-year contract extension. Walker’s contract has been extended two years, and now runs through the end of the 2025 season.
“We are excited to extend Coach Walker through the 2025 season,” said Director of Athletics and Recreation Bob Moosbrugger. “Under his leadership, our women’s soccer program continues to develop champions on the pitch and, more importantly, in the classroom.”
Walker enters his third year as head coach, having guided the Falcons to Mid-American Conference titles and NCAA Tournament appearances in each of his first two seasons.
The Falcons have posted an overall record of 17-9-4 in Walker’s first two seasons (plus one game) with the program, and BGSU is 13-3-1 in MAC regular-season play during that time. He has a collegiate head-coaching mark of 157-85-19 in his 15th season.
“I am excited for the continued opportunity to lead this program,” Walker said. “We have a special group of women here who continue to grow both on and off the field.
“BG is a special place with amazing people. I am grateful for this opportunity and appreciate the trust our administration has shown in our coaching staff.”
Walker was named head coach of the Falcons on Jan. 24, 2020. returning to the BGSU program after two highly-successful seasons at the University of Findlay.
Walker guided the Falcons to a 6-1-1 overall record and a 5-1-0 mark in MAC regular-season play in the spring of 2021, and BG downed Ball State in the MAC championship.
The Falcons outscored opponents, 17-3, and numerous players earned well-deserved accolades at the conference and regional levels after that stellar season. The Falcons tie for first in the entire nation in shutout percentage (.750), with six shutouts in the eight matches.
In the classroom, a school-record 17 Falcons were named to the Academic All-MAC Team, and BGSU had a 3.806 team GPA in the spring 2021 semester.
Last fall, the Falcons repeated that success. BGSU went 11-7-3 overall and won the MAC regular-season title, posting an 8-2-1 league mark. The Falcons captured the MAC Tournament crown as well with a pair of shutout wins at Cochrane Stadium, advancing to the NCAA Championships again.
BGSU topped Buffalo, 1-0, in the league tournament semifinals, then downed Kent State by a 3-0 result in the championship match. The three-goal margin of victory was the program’s largest in a MAC Tournament final in program history.
The Falcon defense allowed just six goals in 13 total matches against MAC opposition, with nine shutouts in those 13 contests. The Falcons outscored MAC foes by a 17-2 count over the final month of play (Oct. 7 to Nov. 7, spanning seven regular-season and the two tournament matches).
BGSU again had a plethora of players earn conference and regional accolades, and BG had 14 student-athletes named to the 2021 Academic All-MAC Team.
A native of Birmingham, England, Walker earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Tiffin in 1997 and completed his MBA in 2000. He competed as a forward for the Dragons from 1992-95 and twice earned NSCAA All-America honors (1994, 1995). Walker helped Tiffin capture the 1992 and 1995 AMC titles, and finished his career ranked seventh in program history in career scoring. He was inducted into the Tiffin University Hall of Fame in 2006.
Walker and his wife Kerri reside in Bowling Green with their two daughters, Emma and Anna.