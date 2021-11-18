Kale Nichols scored at the half-hour mark, and the Bowling Green State University men’s soccer beat the University of Louisville in NCAA Championships first-round action on Thursday night.
The Falcons earned a 1-0 victory at Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium.
Brendan Graves and the defense picked up the shutout win.
BGSU advances to the second round, and the Falcons will take on Indiana on Sunday at noon.
The soccer team had earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division I Tournament.
BGSU has qualified for the NCAA Championships for the second consecutive season and the eighth time in school history.
BGSU entered the national tournament with an overall record of 10-5-3, and the Falcons went 2-2-2 in Mid-American Conference play.
A total of five of the MAC’s seven teams have advanced to the NCAA Championships. Northern Illinois earned the league’s automatic bid, while BGSU, West Virginia, Georgia State and Akron all received at-large bids.