Bowling Green State University Director of Athletics, Recreation and Wellness Bob Moosbrugger has announced a four-year contract extension for head volleyball coach Danijela Tomic. Tomic’s contract now runs through Dec. 31, 2024.
“Coach Tomic and our volleyball program are a source of pride for BGSU Athletics,” Moosbrugger said. “It was really important to extend Coach Tomic and further our championship level volleyball program. We are thankful for Coach Tomic and her leadership not only with the volleyball program but within our athletic department.”
Tomic earns $115,000 annually.
In her ninth season at the helm of the Falcons, Tomic led Bowling Green to the program’s third MAC Regular Season Championship in the last four years as well as the team’s first MAC Tournament Championship and NCAA Tournament berth since 2012. The Falcons accomplished a 20-1 mark in the regular season, including an 18-0 start to the season, being the best start to a season in BGSU Athletic department history and the most consecutive wins in program history.
At the season’s conclusion, Tomic was named the MAC Coach of the Year, her second time collecting the award, doing so in 2017 as well. Tomic was also named the AVCA Northeast Region Coach of the Year. The Falcons saw Katelyn Meyer, Petra Indrova and Hanna Laube being named All-MAC First Team with Katie Kidwell being named to the Second Team. Indrova was also named AVCA All-Region Honorable Mention. As for the MAC Tournament, Meyer was named the MVP with Indrova and Jacqueline Askin being named to the All-Tournament Team as well.
“I want to thank President (Rodney) Rogers and Director of Athletics Bob Moosbrugger for their continued trust in me to lead the volleyball program,” Tomic said. “I am grateful for all the student-athletes, past and present, and my current staff, Alex DelPiombo and Alison Cooke, who have helped me build a strong and special championship culture. The future is bright for BGSU Volleyball with the current roster and future Falcons. I am happy to call Bowling Green home and excited to continue building on the successes we had last season and making our great university and community proud.”
Over nine seasons at the helm of the Falcons, Tomic has tallied a 149-121 record, including being 97-52 within conference play. In that time, the Orange and Brown have captured three MAC Regular Season Championships, being in 2017, 2018 and 2020-21, as well as two MAC Tournament titles that granted NCAA Tournament berths, one in 2012 and the other in 2020-21. The 2012 team under Tomic also captured the program’s lone NCAA Tournament victory, being a five-set win over Yale.