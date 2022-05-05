Bowling Green State University senior cornerback Devin Taylor (Lansing, Michigan) has signed as a free agent with the Washington Commanders as a undrafted free agent on Saturday, following the 2022 NFL Draft.
Taylor was one of the top shutdown corners in the MAC in 2021. He arrived on campus a week before the first game after transferring from Virginia Tech.
Taylor started all 12 games and made 43 tackles, two interceptions and broke up eight passes as opponents limited testing his side of the field. He was named third-team All-MAC for his efforts, while also earning first-team PFF All-MAC accolades. Taylor was an FCS All-American at Illinois State prior to his one year at Virginia Tech.
During his career spanning the three schools, Taylor appeared in 57 collegiate games (46 starts) and he defended 54 passes, snatched 13 interceptions and made 216 tackles.