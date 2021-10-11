Bowling Green men’s basketball center Dylan Swingle will be stepping away from the program for personal reasons, announced head coach Michael Huger in a Monday morning press release.
Swingle is on track to graduate from BGSU in May with a degree in sport management.
“I have decided to step away from the program due to personal reasons,” said Swingle. “I’d like to thank the BGSU community, my teammates, and the coaching staff for the support they’ve given me these past few years in Bowling Green. I will always be grateful for my time here and the experiences that helped shape who I am today. I will always have love for BGSU and wish nothing but the best for my brothers on the team. And always, Go Falcons.”
Swingle played in 22 games for the Falcons, starting nine, over two seasons after transferring to Bowling Green from Duquesne. In the Orange and Brown, Swingle averaged 4.0 points per game and 1.6 rebounds. He posted a career-high 25 points against Ball State on Jan. 28, 2020 while posting a career-high 11 rebounds versus Miami (OH) on Jan. 21, 2021.
“I want to thank Dylan for his contributions to our basketball program over the past two seasons,” said Head Coach Michael Huger. “While he won’t be with us this year on the court, we will continue to support him as he steps away to deal with personal matters.”