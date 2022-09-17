At the Bowling Green State University-hosted Mel Brodt Collegiate Open, the Falcons’ mens team finished third and the women finished fourth.

For the men, A.J. Haffa finished third and for the women Kailee Perry was runner-up. The top 15 finishers in each event were recognized by BGSU alum and 1972 Olympic champion Dave Wottle following the meet.

