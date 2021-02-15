ALLENDALE, Mich. – Bowling Green sophomore Kailee Perry broke the school record in the 3000 meter race Friday night as the BGSU indoor track & field team competed at Grand Valley State’s “The Big Meet.”
Perry ran the 3000 for the first time in her career and promptly broke a school record that had lasted 35 years.
Perry’s time of 9:35.88 was a personal best and was more than four seconds faster than Sara Collas’ time of 9:39.95, a time that had held up since 1986.
The time of 9:35.88 for Perry ranks among the top 80 nationally and third in the MAC this year. She is less than one second shy of being No. 2 in the conference.
Savannah Nevels swept through the 60, posting the top time of prelims in 7.68 seconds. She then won the finals in 7.63 seconds.
In the 200, Nevels again impressed, running 24.97 seconds and finishing second overall. Her time was a season best for her.
Iyanna Ross ran the third-fastest 400 in the MAC this year, winning the event in 56.35 seconds.
Katerina Shuble posted the sixth-fastest mile in school history, running a season-best 4:53.81 to win the event.
Chloe Amoroso broke into BGSU’s top 10 chart in the triple jump, ranking ninth with a distance of 37-feet-7.75 (11.47m).
Zaresha Neal continues to improve her shot put PR, once again setting a new standard. She threw 52-6.75 (16.02m) to win the event. She ranks fourth in school history in the shot put.
Ayanna Tommy set a new personal best in the 60 at 7.82 seconds, while Brianna Richard has a season best at 8.02.
Numerous Falcons set personal bests in the 200, including Tommy (25.88), Tianna Mulligan (26.15) and Kennedi Gephart (26.18). Ross recorded a season-best time of 25.57 seconds.
Jessi Lindstrom ran a season-best 5:12.68 in the mile.
Megan Aalberts set a new PR in the 3000 with a time of 10:29.81.
In the 60 hurdles, Katherine Mendenhall recorded a PR time of 9.47 seconds in the prelims.
Izzy Klett tied her personal best in the long jump at 17-6.75 (5.35m).
Destiny Fernandes added a personal best long jump distance of 16-8 (5.08m).
Reagan Emberton recorded a personal best in the weight throw with a distance of 44-1.5 (13.45m).
The Falcons will compete Saturday at the Kent State Tune-Up, with the MAC Indoor Track & Field Championships on Feb. 26-27 at Central Michigan.