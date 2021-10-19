For the second time this season, BGSU senior place kicker Nate Needham was named the Mid-American Conference East Division Special Teams Player of the Week.
BGSU coach Scot Loeffler says Needham is an example of the difference between this year’s team and last year’s team.
Needham, a senior from Chesterton, Indiana, recorded a career-high four field goals and a career-high 14 points scored in a narrow 34-26 loss at Northern Illinois Saturday.
Needham, who already has his college degree from BGSU, connected on field goals of 23, 49, 42, 42 on a day when winds were whipping between 17 and 30 miles per hour.
He made a 49-yard field goal with seven seconds left in the second quarter to make it a one-possession game.
He is one of 13 FBS players who is perfect on the year, but his 13 made field goals ranks No. 1 in the nation among those who are perfect.
A perfect 9-of-9, he leads the nation with nine field goals from 40-plus yards. He has made 13 field goals in a row and ranks No. 6 in the nation among active streaks. He started the streak in the season opening 83-6 loss at Tennessee.
Needham booted a 52-yard field goal at Kent State on Sept. 2, the longest in his career as well as the longest in the MAC this season. It tied for 12th longest in the nation and his second field goal of 50-plus yards this year.
He is one of four FBS players who are perfect on multiple field goals of 50-plus yards, joining Cade York (LSU), Marshall Meeder (CMU) and Harrison Mevis (Missouri.) The next closest kicker from 40-plus yards is Missouri’s Mevis, who is 7-for-7 from 40-plus this season
However, where Needham is now and where he was a year ago are worlds apart, says Loeffler.
“I had Needham stand up in the team meeting room, which was unbelievable,” Loeffler said. “That guy couldn’t make a field goal to save his life last year.
“He was the worst practice player I’ve ever seen. I mean he was killing cheerleaders out here. It was awful,” Loeffler continued.
That was last year. This year, Needham’s skills have helped keep the 2-5 Falcons competitive.
“He completely 100 percent changed, and completely every single thing he does is urgent,” Loeffler said. “He’s an example of what we want to get to with everyone.
“There’s a reason he’s 9-for-9, leading the country in 40-yards plus, because he does it out here. His mindset is ridiculous, his intensity is ridiculous, his focus, his concentration.
“He’s playing like he’s trying to kick the winning kick every single day in practice. That’s where we need to get and that’s why he’s having success and that’s why he’s having consistency.”
Loeffler says Needham has set an example more of his teammates need to follow.
“But we need to get everyone doing that,” Loeffler said. “I’m so happy for him I can’t even see straight.
“But like I said it was crazy to watch but ‘Ligs’ (special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky) has done a great job with him, but he’s changed completely. That’s why he’s having great success.”
Loeffler says seeing his players improve on the practice field, in games, and as a person are the reasons that he coaches football.
“That’s why this game is so cool. I mean, we’re teaching guys to do things the right way to go win us games, no doubt about it,” Loeffler said.
“But then they can translate all this stuff into real life and have the chance to be super successful.”
Loeffler says even though his team is competitive, he makes no excuses for losing to Northern Illinois by one possession.
“No, obviously close isn’t good enough. You play the game to win the game,” Loeffler said. “When you evaluate and you look at where we are, it’s been a theme.
“You watch the football game afterwards, and you see some unbelievable, competitive (play). One thing I can tell you, our kids are playing really hard right now. It means something to them. It’s important to them.
“In the past, that wasn’t the case whatsoever. We can go walk into any football game right now and be competitive with anyone, which is awesome.
“That’s the step that we’ve made. We went from completely uncompetitive to super competitive.”