NORMAL, Ill. – Bowling Green State University golfer Averi Mickelson finished eighth at Illinois State’s Redbird Invitational on Monday.
T+he BGSU golfers posted the best team score in the field for the third and final round of play. The Falcons logged a team score of 295 on Monday.
BGSU finished fifth in the 15-team field. The two-day event took place at the par-72, 6,010-yard Weibring Golf Club.
“I’m really proud of our team for the way they fought through cold and windy conditions,” said BGSU coach Fahey. “To have the low team score of the day and to move up four spots is a great way to end our first tournament.
“We showed a lot of poise and fight, down the stretch. Congratulations to Averi Mickelson for top 10 finish in her first college event.”
Mickelson shot a 1-over-par 73 in round two and round three to finish at 224 (8 over par) for the tournament. It is the first top-10 finish in her career.
Kayla Davis (75-77-73) finished tied for 12th with a 225 and MacKenzie Moore (74-80-73) finished tied for 20 with a 227.
Mallory Swartz (77-81-76 – 234) and Alyson Kovach (79-83-80 – 242) rounded out the Bowling Green lineup.
Savannah Wyrick (79-77-73) competed as an individual and finished tied for 25 with a score of 229.
Butler (898) won the event, followed by Eastern Kentucky (899), Loyola (903), Northern Illinois (908) and BGSU (910).
The next 10 spots were taken by Illinois State (911), IUPUI (919), Bradley (922), Drake (923), Ball State (933), Evansville (944), Northern Iowa (960), Indianan State (963), Valparaiso (978) and Southern Indiana (998).
The Falcons’ next event will be the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic, hosted by Colorado State.
The event is set to begin on Sept. 26 and will span two days, concluding on Sept. 27.