Bowling Green State University softball standout Madi McCoy has been named to the 2020 Academic All-District Team, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America. The teams were announced last week.
McCoy earns the honor in her first season of eligibility for the award. She will now see her name placed on the Academic All-America Team ballot.
McCoy is the second Falcon in as many years to be named to the team. Nikki Sorgi earned the honor in 2019.
McCoy, a native of Washington, Illinois, joined the Falcons after two seasons at Illinois Central College. In 2019, her first season with the Falcons, she was named BGSU’s Offensive Player of the Year after leading the team in multiple offensive categories.
Despite battling injuries and playing in just 34 of BG’s 51 games last spring, McCoy hit a team-high .324 on the season, and paced the club with nine home runs and 31 runs batted in. She had an on-base percentage of .372 and a team-high .610 slugging pct. in that 2019 campaign.
Among McCoy’s 2019 highlights was a weekend in mid-March where she hit .588 with a slugging pct. of .824 as BGSU won four games at the Morehead State Classic. McCoy, who had nine RBI that weekend, was named the conference’s player of the week by the College Sports Madness web site, and also was mentioned as a Louisville Slugger/NFCA weekly top performer.
She capped her first season with the Falcons by homering twice and driving in five runs in BG’s final home game of the year, an 8-3 win over Cleveland State. McCoy hit a two-run blast in the third inning and a three-run shot in the sixth.
In 2020, McCoy was one of five Falcons to start all 17 games. She hit .302 to rank second on the team in the shortened season, and led the Falcons with 16 runs scored. McCoy had 16 hits to tie for second on the club, and she finished third on the Falcons in both walks (seven) and total bases (21 - tied for third). McCoy ranked second in the Mid-American Conference in runs scored per game, at 0.94.
McCoy was one of three finalists for the Female Senior Scholar-Athlete of the Year award at last week’s Ziggys, the athletic department’s year-end awards banquet. That award is given to just one male and one female athlete, across all sports, in the senior class. McCoy also was a finalist for Female Newcomer of the Year (for her performance during the 2019 season) during that same virtual banquet, and she was inducted into Chi Eta Sigma, the national college athlete honor society.
In the classroom, McCoy is an intervention specialist major with a perfect 4.000 cumulative grade-point average at BGSU at the time of nomination.