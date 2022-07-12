Bowling Green State University’s Deputy Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator Stacy Kosciak has been awarded the first-ever Deborah A. Yow Scholarship by the LEAD1 Association.
LEAD1’s Board Nominating Committee selected Kosciak as the first-ever recipient for the Deborah A. Yow Scholarship, which is given to a female senior administrator who strives to continue Debbie’s legacy as a trailblazer in college sports.
“I am so incredibly honored to be the recipient of the first ever Deborah A. Yow Scholarship through the LEAD1 Institute,” Kosciak said. “She is such a respected leader and trailblazer for women within our industry. To be recognized as someone to potentially continue her legacy within our profession is truly humbling and I am beyond being able to accurately convey my gratitude.”
“Stacy is a rising star in our industry” said Bob Moosbrugger, BGSU director of Athletics and Recreation. “I am thrilled that she will represent BGSU at the 2022 LEAD1 Institute as the inaugural Deborah A. Yow Scholarship awardee. I applaud the LEAD1 Nominating Committee’s recognition of the tremendous work that Stacy does for student-athletes, coaches and staff.”
The LEAD1 Association (“LEAD1”), which represents the athletics directors of the 130-member schools of the Football Bowl Subdivision (“FBS”), will hold the 2022 LEAD1 Institute this week at the University of NotreDame.
For more than two decades, the Institute has served as one of college sport’s premier professional development programs designed to help senior athletics administrators prepare to become the next generation of athletics directors. Nominated participants have the opportunity to learn from veteran athletics directors who serve as faculty for the program as well as network with hiring executives from some of enterprise’s top executive search firms.
The Yow Scholarship is one of various scholarships for selected athletics administrators to attend the Institute.