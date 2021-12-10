Bowling Green State University men’s soccer standout Jacob Erlandson has been invited to participate in this weekend’s Major League Soccer College Showcase. Erlandson is one of 44 players invited to the prestigious event.
The MLS Showcase will take place Friday-Sunday in Cary, North Carolina, in conjunction with the College Cup, and will give all MLS teams an opportunity to scout top collegiate prospects in the nation, which will include players with remaining NCAA eligibility.
“We are thrilled for Jake to get this opportunity,” said BGSU head coach Eric Nichols. “He has all of the physical tools to be a top-notch professional, and his leadership and competitiveness set him apart.
“Jake has been an incredible leader and ambassador for our program and we are excited to see what the future holds for him in professional soccer.”
Erlandson, a native of Dayton (Dayton Christian), was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region First Team earlier this week, and also was voted to the All-Mid-American Conference First Team for the second time in as many seasons with the Falcons. He also made the MAC’s All-Tournament Team.
A 2021 team captain, he played in 19 of BGSU’s 20 matches, starting all 19, and led the Falcons in scoring. Erlandson’s 16 points included six goals, tying him for the BG lead in that category. Those six goals included a pair of game-winning goals, and he also had four assists on the campaign.
At the other end of the pitch, the center back helped the Falcons keep nine clean sheets on the season. He scored 24 points in 32 career matches with the Falcons, and four of those nine goals at BG have been game-winning markers. Erlandson played every second of each of BGSU’s last 10 matches this fall.
The 2021 adidas MLS College Showcase will feature 44 top college players, ranging from freshmen to graduate students, participating in a series of training sessions, testing, interviews, and match play. This event will allow MLS clubs to scout and interact with potential MLS SuperDraft selections across different stages of their collegiate careers without jeopardizing players’ collegiate eligibility.