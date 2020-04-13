Bowling Green State University senior gymnast Jovannah East was named second-team All-MAC today, as announced by the Mid-American Conference. The All-MAC First and Second Teams are based upon National Qualifying Scores.
The All-MAC First Team and All-MAC Second Team are based upon the regular season scores from the National Qualifying Score. The top NQS score in each event – vault, bars, beam, floor and all-around (including ties) – were named All-MAC First Team. The second and third place NQS in each event (including ties) was named to the All-MAC Second Team.
East was honored with All-MAC Second Team recognition and is one of the most decorated athletes in Bowling Green gymnastics history. She concluded her collegiate career in 2020 with tremendous performances as her 39.255 NQS all-around score ranked second in the MAC and she also ranked among the top four in the conference on vault, balance beam and floor exercise. East finished with more than 100 career top three event finishes and was named MAC Gymnast of the Week three times in 2020.
Over the course of her career, East earned a MAC weekly award, either MAC Gymnast of the Week or MAC Specialist of the Week, eight times. She was a three-time first team All-MAC award winner and is one of only two gymnasts in program history to advance to the NCAA National Championships.
2020 MAC Gymnastics Postseason Awards
Gymnast of the Year: Denelle Pedrick, Central Michigan, Senior
Senior Gymnast of the Year: Denelle Pedrick, Central Michigan, Senior
Co-Specialist of the Year: Claudia Goyco, Ball State, Junior
Co-Specialist of the Year: Amelia Mohler, Western Michigan, Senior
Freshman of the Year: Rachel DeCavitch, Kent State, Freshman
Coach of the Year: Penny Jernigan, Western Michigan (7th year)
2020 Women’s Gymnastics All-MAC First Team:
Denelle Pedrick, Central Michigan, Senior
Morgan Tong, Central Michigan, Sophomore
Claudio Goyco, Ball State, Junior
2020 Women’s Gymnastics All-MAC Second Team
Jovannah East, Bowling Green, Senior
Hannah DeMers, Central Michigan, Freshman
Rachel DeCavitch, Kent State, Freshman
Mia Lord, NIU, Junior
Caitlin Satler, Eastern Michigan, Sophomore
Jada Rondeau, Eastern Michigan, Junior