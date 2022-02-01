MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — The Bowling Green State University men’s basketball team fell to the Central Michigan Chippewas Tuesday night on the road.
Myron Gordon led a late charge by the Falcons scoring 15 straight points late in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as CMU escaped with a 78-74 win. The loss moves Bowling Green to .500 on the season at 11-11 while being 4-7 in MAC play.
The Falcons are set to return to the court this Saturday to host Northern Illinois for a 5:00 p.m. tip-off at the Stroh Center.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Bowling Green and Central Michigan began the game by trading points, but an 8-0 run by the Falcons just before the second media timeout gave the Falcons a 20-14 advantage.
Out of the media timeout, Josiah Fulcher hit yet another triple for the Falcons, the fifth of the game for Bowling Green at the time. The three-pointer pushed the run to 11-0 for the Falcons with a 23-14 lead.
Central Michigan started to chip away at the lead, using a 7-0 run to close the gap to 25-24 and forcing a timeout from the Bowling Green bench.
The momentum shift to the Chippewas would carry through the timeout, seeing CMU take a 34-28 lead.
Central maintained the lead through the rest of the first half, taking a 39-33 lead into halftime.
The Falcons opened the second half with an 11-5 stretch to tie it up at 44-44, capped by a three-pointer from Brenton Mills.
BGSU and CMU continued to trade buckets before a 6-0 run gave the Chippewas a 55-51 advantage and forced a Bowling Green timeout. The run would extend to 11-0 for CMU to give them a 60-51 lead.
Myron Gordon single-handedly strung together six points for the Falcons. Gordon drew a foul on a floater before hitting a triple in transition the next time down to close the gap to 61-57 and force a timeout from the CMU bench.
Gordon would soon add a jumper, two free throws, a triple and two more free throws to have 15 straight for BGSU, closing the gap to 67-66 CMU.
The Falcons continued to keep it close with a Trey Diggs block forcing a shot clock turnover by Central late in the half. A layup by none other than Myron Gordon put BGSU back on top at 72-71.
Central Michigan answered with a layup and free throw on their next two possessions to reclaim a 74-72 lead.
Chandler Turner converted a layup for the Falcons to tie it up at 74-74.
The Chippewas saw four free throws to close out the game, winning 78-74.
STAT LEADERS
Myron Gordon: 24 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist
Daeqwon Plowden: 11 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
Samari Curtis: 9 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals
Trey Diggs: 9 rebounds, 8 points, 1 steal, 1 block
FALCON STAT FACTS
Daeqwon Plowden tallied 11 points on the night to push him up two more spots on the all-time scoring list. Plowden passed both James Gerber (1950-54) and Al Bianchi (1951-54) to now hold the 13th spot all-time with 1,497 career points in the Orange and Brown.
Plowden’s eight rebounds gave him sole possession of fifth on the all-time career block list with 879 after entering the game tied with Colin Irish (1980-84).
For the second consecutive Tuesday, Myron Gordon posted 20+ points. After having 21 against Eastern Michigan last week, Gordon led the Falcons against Central Michigan with a season-high 24 points. Gordon’s 24 points came from going 7-of-11 from the field, setting new season-highs for field goals made and field goal percentage when having at least five attempts.
Gordon also tallied three steals and an assist to set new single season-highs for his collegiate career. Gordon now has 59 assists and 26 steals this season, both surpassing marks from his 2018-19 campaign.
Trey Diggs matched his season-high for rebounds with nine in the contest. All nine came on the defensive end for Diggs, a new career-high for defensive rebounds in a game.