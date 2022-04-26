The Bowling Green State University baseball program captured a 15-7 win over Western Michigan on Sunday at Steller Field, giving the Falcons the series win.
Bowling Green won Friday’s game before splitting on Saturday to set up the win Sunday. The Falcons were paced at the plate by Nathan Archer and Nathan Rose. Archer went 4-for-6 with a home run and three stolen bases. As for Rose, he ended just a triple shy of the cycle with two doubles and a home run during a 4-for-5 day.
Over the course of the weekend, the Falcons outscored the Broncos 46-41 over 33 innings of baseball. With three wins, BGSU advances to 12-25 on the season and 9-17 in the MAC, passing both Akron and Northern Illinois in the MAC standings.
After a scoreless first inning, Western Michigan tallied a two-run double to put them up 2-0.
Nathan Rose quickly started the Bowling Green response with a solo home run to begin the bottom of the second.
Back-to-back singles from Jack Krause and Tyler Ross brought in another run before another single later in the inning by Ryan Johnston scored the third BGSU run to swing the score to the Falcons.
A leadoff home run in the third for Western tied it up before another later in the inning pushed the Broncos ahead 4-3.
WMU added to the score in the top of the fourth with a two-RBI double to increase their lead to 6-3.
The Falcons, however, retaliated with a strong bottom of the fourth. Singles from Rose, Ross and Tyler Haas tallied the first two runs of the inning.
Ryan Johnston then blasted his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to left field to put the Falcons on top 7-6.
Later in the fourth, Kyle Gurney did the same as Johnston with a two-run home run to left field, making it 9-6 BGSU.
The Falcons continued the offensive success in the bottom of the fifth. Haas was able to send a ball off the wall in center, scoring Ross to push the lead to 10-6.
The Orange and Brown weren’t done for the inning just yet. Nathan Archer launched a two-run home run to right center, increasing the lead to 12-6.
Western tallied one in the top of the sixth, but a bases loaded double play ended the inning soon after to keep the Falcons in front 12-7.
In the bottom of the seventh, Gurney logged an RBI single to push the score to 13-7 and bring on a slew of defensive changes for Western Michigan, including right fielder Dylan Nevar coming to the mound.
The offense continued for the Falcons, Adam Furnas and Rose hit back-to-back doubles to push the tally to 15-7 BGSU.
STAT LEADERS
Nathan Rose: 4-for-5, 2 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI
Nathan Archer: 4-for-6, 3 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 SB
Kyle Gurney: 3-for-4, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI
Ryan Johnston: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI
Tyler Haas: 3-for-5, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI
Tyler Ross: 3-for-5, 3 R, 1 RBI
Adam Furnas: 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Will MacLean: W, 2.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 2 K
Jeremy Spezia: SV, 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 3 K