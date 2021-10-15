BGSU standout linebackers Darren Anders and Brock Horne know each other well. So communication on the field comes from communication off the field.
Anders, a 6-0, 230-pound junior from Pickerington, and Horne, a 6-1, 235-pound sophomore from Romeo, Michigan, are roommates.
“We are super close to each other,” Horne said. “I’ve been rooming with him since my freshman year, so we are so close and we pick each other up and have that energy that helps us lead and we can beat the defense that way, for sure.”
They play so well together that when Horne got his first interception, it was Anders that flipped the South Alabama receiver, freeing the ball up and into Horne’s arms. Horne said he should have thanked Anders for the hit forcing the interception.
“I should have found him, but I didn’t. I was so excited that I finally had an interception, but I should have though,” Horne said. “I was just so excited. It definitely swung the momentum our way right away and it helped. We needed it.”
The 22-19 victory over South Alabama was BGSU’s first win since 2019, Horne’s freshman year, and that’s when he realized how much he, Horne and the defense were in sync.
“We know who we are. We have a lot of faith in each other,” Horne said.
Horne is one of two underclassmen in the nation with 35-plus tackles, a sack and an interception, and one of 24 FBS players with those numbers. He has 3½ tackles for a loss (10 yards), two sacks (8 yards), and he’s forced a fumble.
Horne was a key cog in helping Bowling Green upset Minnesota, 14-10, and holding the Gophers to 241 yards of total offense, while also forcing six three-and-outs.
Horne led BGSU with nine tackles and his sack pushed Minnesota out of field goal range early in the game, forcing the Gophers to punt. He also forced a fumble with the ball in BGSU territory. The Falcons covered up the ball and stopped another Minnesota drive.
Anders is one of two players in the nation with 45-plus tackles (54), five-plus tackles for a loss (5½ ), a fumble recovery and an interception. Devin Lloyd (Utah) is the other. Anders ranks No. 26 in the nation and No. 2 in the MAC with nine tackles per game.
Anders says the 2-4 Falcons are further along than last year, despite two straight losses and a poor defensive performance in a 35-20 Mid-American Conference loss to Akron last Saturday.
“It is definitely a step forward from last year and previous years, but I think we are ahead of that now and we really need to focus on finishing,” Anders said.
“We know what we need to do to compete and in order to win games we have to learn how to finish,” Anders continued.
BGSU coach Scot Loeffler says players like Anders and 6-4, 200-pound sophomore wide receiver Tyrone Broden are in a different world this year than they were last year.
“If you asked Broden and Darren Anders how their life was a year-and-a-half ago, totally different. We were on those guys constantly,” Loeffler said.
“Obviously, being a part of the program for two years and understanding what it takes to play at this level, they’ve learned. Are they elite yet? No, but they’re really close and it’s showing. At times it’s a little bit of that age factor.”
In the loss to Akron, Zips freshman quarterback Zach Gibson completed 14 of 15 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns, and that was in just the second half.
Gibson’s ability to scramble and make plays was one reason the Zips scored five straight touchdowns unanswered. Because of his scrambling, BGSU’s pass coverage collapsed.
Until that game, if there was one aspect of the Falcons’ game that was being touted, it was the defense, but Horne says they failed against the Zips.
“We can’t beat ourselves. That was the biggest thing in this game is we made a lot of really small mistakes,” Horne said.
“Similar mistakes were made in other games, but they didn’t come to bite us in the butt like they did in this game, coming out of coverage and the quarterback scrambling and things like that really hurt us this game.
“At the end of the day, we just need to be consistent and not beat ourselves and then we will be OK,” continued Horne.
Horne says BGSU still has a good defense. and it shows in the numbers.
This year’s BGSU team has allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards (995) through the first six games of a season dating back to 2000.
In addition, BGSU is forcing opponents to 57.3 percent completion rate which is the seventh-lowest rate through the first six games. Bowling Green has held five opponents under 400 yards of total offense, which is the best in the MAC.
Thanks in big part to Horne and Anders, Bowling Green has 16 sacks, which is the second most sacks through the first six games. The 2019 team had 17 sacks through the first six games.
However, Gibson’s scrambling exposed a weakness in the Falcon’s defense.
“If we clean ourselves up, then we are going to be fine. I think we’ve got great players. Everyone cares, which is a big thing, too, so I think that we will get things fixed. If we can fix these old mistakes, then we’ll be a good defense,” Horne said.