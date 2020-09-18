Bowling Green State University’s athletic director and football coach have taken pay cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Athletic Director Bob Moosbrugger, effective Sept. 1, will reduce his gross monthly pay from $22,950 by 20% to $18,360 for the remaining Fiscal Year 2020 only.
The agreed reduction will be part of the overall athletics budget cut for FY 2021.
If university furloughs or other salary reductions are mandated for intercollegiate athletics during FY 2021, Moosbrugger’s salary reduction will be equal to the salary reduction of furloughed employees of his classification and salary level, whichever reduction is greater.
In FY 2022, his base salary will revert to his contract.
In an amendment to his employment contract, football coach Scot Loeffler redirected $100,000 of his July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021 salary to support athletics.
“Coach wishes to redirect part of his FY 2021 salary to support athletics and football operations, specifically for cost of attendance and football nutrition program purposes,” the amendment dated July 15 stated.
For FY 2021 only, Loeffler will be paid an annual gross salary of $425,000.
The agreed reduction assumes that the currently scheduled 2020 football season is not canceled during FY 2020. If there is a football cancellation and no university-wide furloughs are mandated during FY 2021, Loeffler’s salary reduction will be $52,600.
If there is a football cancellation and university-wide furloughs are mandated during FY 2021, Loeffler’s salary reduction will be equal to the salary reduction of furloughed employees of his classification and salary level, not to exceed $100,000.
In FY 2022, Loeffler’s base salary will revert to the amount specified in the contract.
The Mid American Conference on Aug. 8 canceled football for fall. Spring football may be a possibility.
In a recent interview with the Sentinel-Tribune, Loeffler said that he, his assistants and team of 105 players are continuing to work and practice.
“We are going to take this negative situation and really build on a positive,” Loeffler said.
“We’re up against the clock. The coronavirus gained us some time to improve our football team,” he continued. “We have got to attack every single moment and grow as a team on and off the field. That’s our goal.”
Loeffler was hired as the 20th head football coach of the Falcons in November 2018. He was given a five-year contract for $525,000 per year.
Moosbrugger, a 1994 graduate of BGSU, was hired as Bowling Green’s 14th athletics director in May 2016.
There have been a series of pay cuts and cost-saving reductions at BGSU since this summer.
President Rodney Rogers in July took a 15% reduction in his annual salary which had been raised to $480,000 in September 2019. The trustees had also awarded him an $84,900 performance bonus, which he did not take and redirected to the BGSU Foundation.
The senior leadership team agreed to take a 10% reduction.
In July, Rogers announced that the university was fully rescinding furloughs for all administrative and classified staff members and faculty administrators.
On May 15, the trustees voted to lay off 119 people, saving $13.5 million.
In late May, the university announced it was eliminating the baseball program, but reversed course when alumni raised $1.5 million in 18 days.