OXFORD, Ohio – The Bowling Green State University Outdoor Track & Field team scored 74 points at the Mid-American Conference Championships, the highest point total for the program since scoring 94 in 1999.
It was also a five-point improvement from the last MAC Outdoor Championships in 1999 as BGSU placed seventh at the event.
In an extremely tight competition, Kent State was the MAC champion with 102 points, followed by Eastern Michigan with 90. Miami (Ohio) followed with 89, Akron had 83.5 and Toledo scored 82. Northern Illinois posted 78 points, followed by Bowling Green. Ball State and Central Michigan each scored 60, followed by Buffalo (42.5), Ohio (33) and Western Michigan (24).
BGSU won two MAC contests on the final day of the event and the top-seeded 1600 relay team met lofty expectations. Brianna Richard, who entered Saturday as the No. 6 seed, won the triple jump MAC Championship with a personal best distance of 41-feet-7 (12.67m).
BGSU’s 1600 relay team of Chasatea Brown, Ryen Draper, Savannah Nevels and Iyanna Ross ran 3:40.03 to edge out Miami (3:40.15) for the MAC title.
In total, Bowling Green won three of the four relay MAC Championships this year between indoor and outdoor track & field. It is the second-fastest time in program history and the unit has now posted the three fastest times in school history. It is BGSU’s first MAC Championship in the event since 1982.
In the triple jump, Brianna Richard came out of nowhere to win. Seeded sixth with a season-best distance of 39-feet-5.25 (12.02m), Richard leaped 41-7 (12.67m). She now ranks second in program history in the triple jump and is just the second MAC champion in the event from BGSU, joining Huina Han in 1998.
Zaresha Neal finished with a pair of third-place finishes. In the shot put, Neal threw 51-feet (15.54m) and in discus, she recorded a distance of 170-8 (52.02m).
In the 400, BGSU had a pair of top five finishes. Ross was third with a personal best time of 53.91 seconds, while Draper ended fourth, also earning a PR time of 54.29.
In the 100, Bowling Green had similar results as Nevels finished third with a PR time of 11.79 seconds and Jemeila Hunter was sixth with a PR time of 11.89 seconds.
Nevels added a fourth-place finish in the 200, posting a new personal best time of 23.99 seconds.
Chasatea Brown ran a season-best time of 1:01.20 in the 400 hurdles and placed fourth overall.
In the heptathlon, BGSU had a duo place among the top six. Katherine Mendenhall scored a new career-best 4,569 points to place fifth and Destiny Fernandes was right behind with 4,544 points to end sixth.
Ebonie Whitted earned a seventh-place finish in the shot put with a distance of 48-4.5 (14.74m).
Katerina Shuble posted a time of 4:31.25 in the 1500 and ended eighth.
BGSU is scheduled to compete in Toledo’s Last Chance Meet Saturday before the NCAA East Regional Preliminary Round in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 27-29.