The rugby team is moving up within Bowling Green State University.
The team, along with all other club sports, is now a part of the Falcon athletic department.
BGSU Club Sports Director Bill Switaj said Athletic Director Bob Moosbrugger inherited recreation and wellness on campus about a year and a half ago, and this included club sports, intramural sports and the recreation center.
Switaj said this change helps bring more structure to club sports. The rugby program is viewed as the golden standard for the other club teams.
“What they (rugby) have done is what we are trying to use as a template for our other club sports,” Switaj said.
There will still be a division between collegiate sports and recreation and wellness, but club teams will get some benefits from this change.
Switaj said club teams will have access to more campus facilities. The department will also hire coaches for some of the club teams, just like how rugby has a coach.
For the past couple decades, BGSU has been home to a rugby dynasty.
The team has been the Mid American Conference champions every year since 1982. They also have been a national finalist 16 times in the past 20 years.
BGSU won a national championship in 2018, beating St. Joseph’s of Philadelphia 26-7.
The team is off to a great start this year. They are 3-0 with wins over Michigan, Ohio and MAC newcomer Pittsburgh.
The Falcons were the only MAC team to get a win over a non-conference team this year with their win over Michigan. In that match, BGSU won 47-17.
“I guess you could call it a minor victory of sorts for the Wolverines. It was the first time they have scored on us since 2010 — eight games ago,” BG rugby operations manager Roger Mazzarella said.
The series between the Falcons and Wolverines has been a one-sided affair. Michigan has only beaten BGSU once since 1983.
“I guess we are sort of in a competition with Ohio State,” Mazzarella said, with a chuckle.
After not playing last year due to the coronavirus, the team is ranked first in Goff Rugby’s Week 3, all D1 rankings.
The team is accomplishing all of this with a very young team, Mazzarella said. A majority of the team is made up of freshmen and sophomores. There are only four seniors on the 60-man roster.
Head coach Tony Mazzarella spent most of last year getting the team stocked and ready for this season.
“We knew as soon as COVID hit that we needed to shoot towards a fall 2021 restart and all of our efforts went into scouring Ohio to make up the next crew that was going to keep us rolling,” Tony Mazzarella said.
Centers Hudson Tafelski and Cam Huber played at Perrysburg High School. Perrysburg graduate Sam Hooper signed onto the team after a four year stint in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Center Griffin Black played at Anthony Wayne.
“The number 1 ranking puts a big huge target on our backs and the young players are going to have to get used to everybody coming at us from every direction just so they can hang that Bowling Green hide on their wall,” Tony Mazzarella said. “There aren’t going to be any breather games the rest of the year. It’s going to be a season of bayonet charges and hand-to-hand fighting week after week.”
The team plays a game every Saturday. Their home games are played at the College Park Rugby Field on Poe Road, across from the Wood County Airport.
Their next game is at home against Western Michigan at 1 p.m.