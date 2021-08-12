At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds senior quarterback Matt McDonald makes no apologies about the Falcons’ 0-5 season in 2020.
McDonald, who transferred to Bowling Green State University from Boston College prior to the 2019 season, started all five games in 2020, throwing for 712 yards and one touchdown.
The Newport Beach, California, native says the locker room has a bite to it ever since he and his teammates returned to training camp this summer.
“Our guys are hungry after last season, I honestly think, as crappy as it was,” McDonald said.
“I think it was a good thing for us. Young guys got experience, I got experience — I had not started a game since high school, so I got good experience there.
“We just have a bunch of guys who are pissed off and want to prove that we all want to turn this program around,” he said.
McDonald went 17-of-27 for 219 yards against Buffalo, threw a touchdown at Ohio, rushed for a score against Kent State, and had a season-high 41 yards rushing at Toledo.
He was playing through pain and is steadily building his arm strength after offseason surgery.
“It was definitely difficult when it was your throwing arm,” McDonald said. “I had to get shot up to play with it, to numb the pain because it was pretty hard to throw with it.
“But I wanted to be out there, to try to win for our team or put us in the best position to win. It was a great experience for me to learn to play with pain like that because it is not going to be the last time that I have to do that.”
Third-year BGSU head coach Scot Loeffler believes McDonald will be ready when the Falcons open the season at Tennessee on Sept. 2.
Loeffler said that playing through arm pain, dealing with a global pandemic, and finishing his first year starting at the NCAA Division I level will only make McDonald better.
“He’s better. He’s healthy,” Loeffler said. “He wasn’t healthy from the beginning of the season on and give him credit for trying to play.
“He needs to play better. I thought (the first day of practice) he looked very sharp. We have got to make sure the guys around him protect him, the guys around him run the right routes and create separation, and he must do his job.
“I thought last year every single quarterback I had went through a year of hell, and he did. There were times when he did not play worth a darn. He could have made some plays, but what happened to him is typical of the first time playing.”
Sacked way too much
Loeffler said in 2020 McDonald was constantly running for cover from opponents’ defensive lines. He added that the first order of business is to get McDonald the protection he needs.
“We had a young offensive front that was not great in front of him, and we had guys on the perimeter who could create separation and tried to go outside the box and create,” Loeffler said.
“Even for Tom Brady, nine times out of 10, you’re going to get caught and it is not going to work out for you. The moral of the story is that we have to play better, and we have to play better around him.”
McDonald said he is seeing progress with the team’s offensive front.
“They are young, but they had great experience last season and that gives me all the confidence in the world,” he said. “They are busting their tails and if we have a great month here it will give me a lot of confidence going forward.”
While McDonald regains his arm strength, sophomores Drew Gunther, LaBronz Davis and Jayden George and redshirt freshmen Riley Keller, Tucker Melton and Kody Sparks are taking reps, too.
Loeffler said it is too early to tell how any of them could fit into the quarterback rotation once the season begins. Since he took over as head coach in 2019, the Falcons are 3-14.
“It is way too early,” Loeffler said. “We are rotating snaps around. If Matt’s shoulder holds — we have a pitch count on him now. We are only going to throw 50 competitive reps per practice for a while.
“There are times when you are going to see him not even practice at all. We’ll see where we are at. We need to shore up that position. It is the first time any of them have had a (full) training camp — try to figure that one out. It is pretty wild.”
The Falcons open at Tennessee on Thursday, September 2 at 8 p.m. in a game that will be televised by the SEC Network.
On Saturday, September 11, BGSU returns to Doyt Perry Field for their home opener, taking on Alabama State at 4 p.m. in a contest televised by ESPN Plus.