Bowling Green State University senior punter Matt Naranjo has been named a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy presented by Mazda. The award recognizes one individual as the top football scholar-athlete in the nation for combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
Celebrating its 31st year, the Campbell Trophy semifinalist list will be cut to 12-14 finalists in November, with each of those finalists receiving an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2020 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class presented by Fidelity Investments. One member will then be declared as the winner of the Campbell Trophy, having his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000 and receiving his own 25-pound bronze version of the iconic statue.
In order to qualify, candidates must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2, have outstanding football ability as a starter or significant contributor, and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.
Naranjo returns to BGSU for his redshirt senior season in 2020. He is a two-time Academic All-MAC performer after transferring from New Mexico. In 2019, he played in all 12 games for the Falcons, averaging 40.4 yards per punt over 71 punts. He pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 24 times and had 14 punts of 50 yards or more. Against Kansas State, he tied his career-high with a 72-yard punt. Against Kansas State and Notre Dame, he averaged 43.6 yards per punt.
Naranjo carries a grade point average of 3.406 in aviation – flight technology and operations.