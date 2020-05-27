After the May 15 announcement of eliminating the baseball program and other university-wide cuts, due to coronavirus, Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers is asking fans and alumni to donate to athletics.
“With revenue, in general for athletics, there is a lot of uncertainty. What will ticket sales look like? What will distributions from the NCAA look like?” Rogers said in an interview last week.
“There are a fair number of individuals that are very passionate about the athletic program at Bowling Green. It’s the time to need to ask them to step up,” he said. “They have great passion and this is the time that the school they root for, they may be alums, or they may just be fans of the sport. We really need them in some ways to provide some funding through this period of transition.”
Baseball alumni have organized and, as of late last week, had raised over $1.2 million with 117 contributors.
The athletic department recently gave Rogers a budget for next year.
“Athletics sat down and they have given me their first round of their budget plan for the next year, trying to address the budget deficit that is being projected. Some of that includes some uncertainty around ticket prices and other revenue,” Rogers said.
He referenced changes that the Mid-American Conference recently made to post-season play.
“It allows the MAC to be more efficient,” Rogers said.
In addition to eliminating the baseball program, BGSU trustees made furloughs as temporary budget reductions to balance a projected $29 million shortfall.
Permanent budget reductions included non-renewals, 119 layoffs and operating budget reductions that impact all areas of the university.
The baseball program cut was part of a plan for a $2 million reduction to the operating budget of the intercollegiate athletics department.
With the change, BGSU will now sponsor 17 NCAA Division I sports (six men’s sports and 11 women’s sports). The move affects 34 student-athletes and three coaches.