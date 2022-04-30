NAPERVILLE, Ill. – The Bowling Green State University men’s golf team led the field on Saturday at the MAC Championships as the only team to log a score under 300 on the day, ending at 297.
The strong showing allowed the Falcons to move up two spots in the standings to fourth, sitting seven strokes behind the lead, six behind second and four behind third.
Tom North paced the Falcons, tying for the best individual score of the day in the field as one of three golfers to finish the round even. The outing for North allowed him to jump 11 spots on the player leaderboard, the third-largest jump of the day.
With one round to play, North is now tied for fifth after a day that included three birdies and an eagle, one of just three in the field so far. North is now tied for the best score on par fours, being just +1 on those holes over the two rounds.
Darin Hudak also made a big move up the leaderboard, ending the day tied for 16th, making it a nine spot move up the board. Hudak finished just two over par with four birdies over the 18 holes. Hudak is now even for the tournament on par threes, tied for the third-best score on such holes.
As a team, the Falcons have had their most success on par fives, being even through two rounds. BGSU has logged 22 birdies, second in the field, and are one of three teams with an eagle, thanks to North.
Bowling Green Results: Day 2
T5 - Tom North - 76, 72 - 148 (+4)
T16 - Darin Hudak - 78, 74 - 152 (+8)
T18 - Connor Gdovin - 74, 79 - 153 (+9)
T20 - Dylan Fitchet - 77, 77 - 154 (+10)
T30 - Ian Mackenzie-Olson - 83, 74 - 157 (+13)
MAC Championships Team Leaderboard
1 - Toledo - 292, 303 - 595 (+19)
2 - Kent State - 295, 301 - 596 (+20)
3 - Eastern Michigan - 289, 309 - 598 (+22)
4 - Bowling Green - 305, 297 - 602 (+26)
5 - Northern Illinois - 300, 303 - 603 (+27)
6 - Miami (OH) - 306, 301 - 607 (+31)
7 - Ball State - 301, 315 - 616 (+40)
8 - Ohio - 308, 320 - 628 (+52)
The Falcons will conclude the MAC Championships on Sunday in Naperville. BGSU will begin teeing off at 9 a.m. and will play with Eastern Michigan.