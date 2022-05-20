The Bowling Green State University track & field team placed three student-athletes on the 2022 Outdoor Track & Field All-Mid-American Conference Team, as announced by the league on Wednesday.
Throwers Kaila Butler and Zaresha Neal lead BGSU by earning first-team honors. Distance runner Kailee Perry earned second-team accolades from the MAC.
Butler (Sr., Port Coquitlam, B.C.) easily won the MAC championship in the hammer throw with a toss of 67.32m (220-10.00). Butler bounced back in 2022 after fouling out of the 2021 championship. Butler won the event in 2019 as well.
Neal (Jr., Findlay) won the MAC championship in the discus and placed second in the shot put at the league outdoor championship. Neal’s throw of 54.15m gave BGSU its first champion in the discus since Liz Honegger in 2004. It is BGSU’s sixth time winning the event with the Falcons taking it home four-straight years from 1988-91.
Perry (Jr., West Liberty, Kentucky) broke the BGSU record in the 1500m with a time of 4:21.99 at the MAC Outdoor Championship. Her time bested the previous mark by over two seconds, 4:24.03, which was set by Tracy Gaerke in 1989. Perry placed No. 2 in the event at the championship.