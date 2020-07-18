The Bowling Green State University Department of Athletics has announced a partnership with brand marketing consultant and author Jeremy Darlow to provide an online course for all 425 BGSU student-athletes.
This course is dedicated to assisting the student-athletes in building and developing their personal brands beyond their playing careers.
“Developing our student-athletes for life after sport is a priority in the BGSU Athletics Department,” Director of Athletics Bob Moosbrugger said. “Jeremy Darlow’s course will help us as we invest in that area of our student-athletes’ lives. His background in the world of college athletics is extensive and we will benefit from his knowledge and expertise.”
The DARLOW Rules features short, easy-to-understand video-based lessons teaching student-athletes from each of BGSU’s 18 sports the fundamentals of brand development and communication.
“The goal is to teach athletes how to build personal brands that set them up for success in life, regardless of what happens in sports,” Darlow said. “Too often athletes are defined entirely by their athletic careers without developing influence in other areas of passion. My goal is to change that.”
By the end of the course, students will have built their own brand marketing plan, employing the same planning techniques used by Darlow over the course of his extensive career in sports marketing. Additionally, each graduating student will receive a certificate of completion to include on their professional resume.
Darlow, the three-time best-selling author of “Brands Win Championships,” “Athletes Are Brands Too” and “The Darlow Rules,” is a brand marketing consultant who has worked with schools such as Notre Dame, Michigan and UCLA, as well as athletes which include Aaron Rodgers, Kris Bryant and Lionel Messi, and celebrities such as Kanye West and Snoop Dogg.