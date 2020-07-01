The Bowling Green State University men’s basketball program and head coach Michael Huger have announced the hiring of Brandon Watkins as assistant men’s basketball coach.
Watkins, a Penn State graduate who went on to have a 10-year professional career, comes to Bowling Green with nearly a decade of coaching experience within the Mid-American Conference.
“I am excited to add Brandon Watkins to our coaching staff,” Huger said. “Brandon comes to us from NIU with both coaching and playing experience. During his tenure at NIU, he helped anchor their defense and develop all-conference players. He has a great understanding of our team and players, as well as the MAC at large. As a Chicago native, Brandon has deep recruiting connections in Illinois, as well as Ohio and our surrounding states. Brandon’s experiences will benefit our players, and help further expand our program.”
Watkins arrives in Bowling Green after serving as a key assistant on Mark Montgomery’s staff at Northern Illinois from 2017-20. Watkins has played a big role in NIU’s recent resurgence as a program. This past season, the Huskies went 11-7 in MAC play, marking their most-successful MAC regular season in 14 years. NIU claimed a share of the MAC West title, and earned an automatic bye in the conference tournament for the first time since 2006. The year prior, Watkins and NIU nearly upset the Falcons in the MAC semifinals in 2019 (NIU’s first trip to the semifinal game since 2003). The Huskies won 17 games that year – sixth most in school history.
“I’m more than excited to be joining Coach Huger’s staff and the BG family,” Watkins said. “He has been a great leader for the men’s basketball program, and an even better mentor to the young men on the team. We have built a bond of friendship over the years and I’m happy to now be working and learning from him. His knowledge of the game is impressive and the impact he has on his players is phenomenal.
“I’m looking forward to bringing plenty of enthusiasm and energy every day to the staff, program and university. BG is a great institution and the athletics here are top notch. I’m ready to get to work and do whatever I can to help us reach our goals.”
Over his time in DeKalb, Watkins established a reputation in player development. Eugene German (2016-20) scored over 2,000 points under the watch of Watkins. German ranks fifth all-time in scoring in the MAC. Watkins played instrumental roles in the development of big men Lacey James (2017-20) and Levi Bradley (2015-19). By his senior year, Bradley was one of the most versatile scoring forwards in mid-major basketball, as he was shooting over 36% from downtown while averaging 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. From his freshman to senior year, Bradley more than doubled his scoring and rebound averages, while nearly tripling his assist average.
Watkins, who began his tenure at NIU as video coordinator and graduate assistant from 2013-15, has proven to be a brilliant defensive strategist. The Huskies ranked 43rd in the nation in 2019-20 in team defense, allowing just 64.5 points per game. Northern Illinois’ opponents shot just 40.2% in 2019-20. In the lone matchup between the two teams a season ago, NIU held the Falcons to 32.8% shooting – BGSU’s lowest total in any MAC game in 2020.
In between his two successful stops at Northern Illinois, Watkins served as head coach for Morton Community College in Cicero, Ill. from 2016-17. Watkins molded a young squad which featured 11 freshmen. Under Watkins’ mentorship, Deonte McReynolds was named to the All-Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference Second Team.
Watkins began his coaching career in 2011-12 in his hometown of Chicago at his alma mater – St. Joseph High School. Watkins went 38-9 in two seasons as JV head coach. Furthermore, he served as an assistant coach for the varsity, working alongside legendary coach Gene Pingatore. Watkins’ high school coaching resume also includes a 24-0 season as freshman head coach at Riverside Brookfield High School (Riverside, Ill.) in 2012-13.
A four-year letterwinner at Penn State from 1999-2003, Watkins led the Nittany Lions to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in 2001. Watkins played in 124 games while at PSU, averaging 13 points and nearly four assists. He was an All-Big Ten Team performer as a senior in 2003, and ranks top-15 in school history in career assists.
Watkins experienced a decorated professional career oversees. Over a 10-year run, he made stops in Germany, France, Turkey, Greece, Estonia and Russia. He won a division title in Greece in 2004-05, and was named Newcomer of the Year in Germany during the 2008-09 season. Watkins played for a number of high-profile clubs oversees, including Wolfburg in Germany, famously known as being Dirk Nowitzki’s club team. Watkins also played for Olympiakos – a Greek powerhouse.
Watkins earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from Penn State in 2007 and his master’s from NIU in adult and higher education in 2015.