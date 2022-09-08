ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team controlled all facets of Monday’s match against Michigan.
In the end, the Falcons and Wolverines played to a scoreless draw at U-M Soccer Stadium
The Falcons, 0-2-2, tripled up the Wolverines in the shot department in each half, winding up with a 15-5 advantage.
BGSU had a 6-1 lead in shots on goal, as BGSU goalkeeper Brendan Graves was forced to make just one save on the afternoon.
Graves, a Perrysburg High School graduate, has kept his second clean sheet in four matches this season, and the shutout was his fourth in 11 career starts.
The only problem for the Falcons is they still have not scored a goal. In four matches, they have played to two scoreless ties and lost twice, 1-0, being outscored by an accumulated 2-0.
“I am proud of how we played, how we competed and the brand of soccer we played today. But there’s also some frustration and disappointment,” BGSU coach Eric Nichols said. “I’m not disappointed in the guys at all, but I’m disappointed for them. They’re crushed that they didn’t get a result here today.
“They did everything I asked except for putting the ball into the net. Our goals are going to come, and we’re doing everything else right. I have a lot of pride in what we did here today.”
One of the two goals scored against BGSU this season, during a 1-0 loss to Ohio State, came on a penalty kick. Graves had 10 saves and two shutouts, but no wins.
BGSU concludes a stretch of three-straight matches vs. Big Ten Conference opponents on Friday, when Michigan State comes to Cochrane Stadium.
First touch is set for 7 p.m. and admission is free.