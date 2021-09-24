The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team got a pair of first-half goals en route to a 2-1 win over Canisius College on Friday. The non-conference contest was held at Demske Sports Complex.
Joey Akpunonu and Kyle Cusimano scored for the Falcons (7-1-1), who are ranked 17th in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches poll and 24th by College Soccer News.
The Golden Griffins (0-5-2), trailing by a pair of goals at the half, did not go away. Noah Hodson scored in the 59th minute to bring the hosts within a single goal, but the Falcons did not let the Griffs get any closer.
Alberto Anaya had assists on both BG goals, while Zach Buescher had the primary assist on Cusimano’s strike.
BGSU is now 4-0-0 in road games this season, heading into a Wednesday contest at Ohio State.