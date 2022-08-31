The Bowling Green State University men's soccer team opens the home portion hosting Ohio State at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cochrane Stadium. Admission is free.
Thursday’s match is the first of three-straight contests vs. Big Ten Conference foes for BGSU, who will meet Michigan on Monday (Sept. 5) and Michigan State next Friday (Sept. 9).
The Falcons enter the OSU tussle with an overall record of 0-1-1 on the young season.
BGSU allowed just one goal in a pair of matches in Chicagoland to begin the season, but the Falcons were kept off the scoresheet in a nil-nil draw at DePaul and a 1-0 loss at Loyola (Ill.).
BGSU received votes in this week’s College Soccer News poll after being ranked 25th in that site’s preseason national poll.
Ohio State brings a 1-0-1 record into Thursday’s match. The Buckeyes tied South Carolina, 1-1, before posting a 3-0 win over Cal Poly in OSU’s Wolstein Classic.
Two-time All-Big Ten selection Laurence Wootton leads the team with three points, while Keagan McLaughlin has played all 180 minutes in goal and has six saves and a 0.5 GAA.
Coach Brian Maisonneuve’s team went 6-9-1 overall and 2-6-0 in the Big Ten last fall.
BGSU leads Ohio State, 25-19-4, in the all-time series, but the Buckeyes have had the upper hand as of late.
OSU has gone 3-0-1 in the teams’ last four meetings, including a 2-1, double-overtime decision in Columbus last season.
BGSU’s last series win was a 2-0 victory at Cochrane in 2016. The Falcons are 15-5-1 at home, 9-14-3 on the road and 1-0 at neutral sites vs. the Buckeyes over the years.
For BGSU, Brendan Graves had a stellar weekend in Chicago, allowing just one goal and making eight saves in 180 minutes of work between the posts.
The junior has a goals-against average of 0.50 this season, and he now has a career GAA of 1.41 and three shutouts in nine career starts.
BGSU coach Eric Nichols and the Falcons finished the fall 2021 season with an overall record of 11-6-3, and BGSU advanced to the second round of the NCAA Championships.
BG picked up a 1-0 victory at Louisville in the opening round, marking the fifth NCAA Tournament victory in program history, and the first since 1997. Nichols is an OSU alum, and was a men’s soccer letterwinner for the Buckeyes.
BGSU achieved a feat that will be very difficult to repeat, as the Falcons advanced to the NCAA Championships twice in the 2021 calendar year. BG won the MAC regular-season title in the spring of 2021.
The Falcons return 17 letterwinners, including nine starters, from that fall 2021 team.
The two departing starters, Jacob Erlandson and Zach Buescher, each were named to the All-MAC First Team, and Erlandson was chosen by the Columbus Crew in the MLS SuperDraft.
The returning players combined to record 62% (21 of 34) of the team’s goals and 78% (32 of 41) of the assists last fall.
Additionally, the two goalkeepers who combined to play every second of last season’s 20 matches both are back.
Last year’s balanced scoring attack featured six players who recorded between 11 and 16 points.
Four of those Falcons returned, including Alberto Anaya, the team’s top returning scorer. Anaya, the 2021 MAC Freshman of the Year, had five goals and 14 points in his first season with the Falcons.
Kyle Cusimano and Sergi Martinez had 12 points apiece last year, while Nathan Masters had 11.
Cusimano led the 2021 Falcons with eight assists, while Martinez, who had three goals and six assists on the season, was chosen as the United Soccer Coaches Division I Player of the Week last Sept. 22.
Kale Nichols had eight points, including the lone goal in BGSU’s national tournament win at Louisville. Defender Joey Akpunonu, who had six points, joined Anaya on the All-MAC Second Team.
Logan Kowalczyk played every second of last season’s first 14 matches between the posts. He had seven shutouts and a goals-against average of just 0.89. Kowalczyk has kept 12 clean sheets in 26 career starts at BGSU.
Graves played the final six contests of the 2021 season, and had two shutouts, a GAA of 1.61 and 15 saves in 560 minutes of work.
The Falcons have been picked to win the MAC regular-season title in 2022. BGSU received 19 points in the league preseason coaches’ poll, with both Akron and Northern Illinois garnering 18 points.
Thursday’s game is a Meserve Cup event, with student-athletes from all BGSU sports encouraged to attend.
It will also be Campers Night, with participants from the Falcons’ summer camps in attendance. A color guard will present the colors prior to the National Anthem, and there will be a penalty-kick shootout involving BGSU student-athletes at halftime.
The Falcons head to Ann Arbor for a Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 5) matchup with Michigan. That contest will begin at 2 p.m.
Then, the Falcons will return to BG to host Michigan State next Friday (Sept. 9), with first touch at 7 p.m. at Cochrane Stadium.